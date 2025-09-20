        <
          NYCFC beats Charlotte for playoff spot off pair of Martínez PKs

          • Associated Press
          Sep 20, 2025, 07:20 PM

          Alonso Martínez scored two penalty-kick goals and goalkeeper Matt Freese made a penalty-kick save as New York City FC beat Charlotte FC 2-0 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

          New York City (17-9-5), which won just its second game in eight meetings with Charlotte, extended its overall unbeaten run to three.

          Charlotte (17-13-2), which clinched a playoff spot last weekend, had its nine-game winning streak halted. Charlotte tied the post-shootout era record for longest winning streak with a victory last Saturday.

          Martínez opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a shot down the middle, with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina diving to his right.

          Martínez added another in the 58th with a shot into the upper-right corner for his 17th goal of the season.

          Freese, who signed a contract extension this week, dove to his right to save a Wilfried Zaha spot kick in the 69th. It was Freese's eighth clean sheet of the season.