Ruben Amorim admitted Manchester United "complicated" their victory over Chelsea, but urged his players to build on the 2-1 win after easing the pressure at Old Trafford.

United were cruising at 2-0 up after taking advantage of Robert Sánchez's early red card, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

The Brazilian's sending off just before half-time then made it an uncomfortable second half for Amorim's team.

Trevoh Chalobah's late header set up a nervous finale, but United held on for their second win of the reason to give the Portuguese coach some vital breathing space following a week of speculation about his future.

"It was really important and I think we deserved it," Amorim said.

"We started the game really well. Really well in terms of the pressure and to push the opponent and to show that we were there, even to bring our fans with us.

"Of course the sending off of the goalkeeper helped us a lot, but we were in control, we scored two goals.

"With everything going well, we complicated it with the sending off. In the second half, I think we managed well, but in the end, the last 15 minutes were tough for us. They scored a goal and we suffered together, but we managed to win."

United kicked-off against Chelsea just outside the relegation zone, but ended the day in the top half of the table.

The result gives Amorim the chance to win back-to-back league games for the first time during his reign when they travel to Brentford next weekend.

And the 40-year-old has told his players that he wants to see a desire to win at the Gtech Community Stadium on the first day of their preparations.

"It's the urgency of that feeling that we need to win, because the situation is so hard in this moment," Amorim said.

"We go to the pitch and that feeling of there is not two results or three results, there is one. Let's do it.

"In the end we can do it or not. But that feeling of urgency, that is not about the tactical aspect or the ability.

"It's the feeling that we go to the next game, we need to win the next game. That is the only way. And that starts in the next training, not the next game."