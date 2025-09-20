Matt Beard had two spells in charge of Liverpool. Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Former Liverpool women's team manager Matt Beard has died aged 47, the club have announced.

Liverpool issued a statement on Saturday evening, writing: "Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt's family and friends at this devastating time.

"Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club."

Beard managed Liverpool from 2012-2015, winning the Women's Super League (WSL) in 2013 and 2014 and returning to the club from 2021-2025, earning promotion back to the WSL in 2021.

He also had spells with Chelsea (2009-12), West Ham (2018-20), Millwall (2008-09), Bristol City (2012, interim) and most recently, Burnley. He also spent a year with the Boston Breakers before retuning to England.

WSL clubs including Manchester United, Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have all paid tribute to the manager.