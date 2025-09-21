Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Current clinched the 2025 NWSL Shield at home on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City forward Debinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.

Temwa Chawinga scored in the second half for her 13th goal of the season, which is tied for the league lead.

Kansas City clinched the NWSL Shield quicker than any team in NWSL history by percentage of games played, with 21 of 26 games completed.

Kansas City Current made NWSL history as team to clinch the Shield most quickly. Eric Thomas/NWSL via Getty Images

The 2014 Seattle Reign and 2018 North Carolina Courage each clinched the Shield in their 20th game of 24-game seasons.

That 2014 Seattle team lost in the final of the playoffs that year, while the 2018 Courage won the NWSL Championship.

Kansas City is now 16 points ahead of the second-place Washington Spirit with five games left to play in the regular season.

The Current will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will host the No. 8 seed in November's quarterfinal. Saturday's shutout victory was Kansas City's ninth straight game without conceding a goal, which extends a league record.

The Current have not conceded a goal in 812 minutes and have not lost since May 2. Kansas City is approaching further historic dominance this NWSL season.

The Current are now one victory away from tying the single-season league record of 18 wins in a season, which was set last year by both the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit.

Kansas City is now within seven points of tying Orlando's record-setting 60-point season from 2024.

Only three of the 11 previous NWSL Shield winners have also won the NWSL Championship. Orlando won both trophies last year.

The NWSL Shield is the Kansas City Current's first in history.

It is also the first NWSL Shield for Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who is one of two coaches in league history with 100 or more victories.

Andonovski won a pair of NWSL Championships as the head coach of FC Kansas City, the city's previous team that technically folded in late 2017 but whose history of relocations eventually led the birth of the Current.