MIAMI -- Lionel Messi had a hand in all three goals to keep Inter Miami firmly in contention for the MLS' Supporters Shield with a 3-1 home win over D.C. United on Saturday.

The Argentine star provided an inch-perfect pass over the D.C. defense for Tadeo Allende to open the scoring for Miami in the 35th minute at Fort Lauderdale's Chase Stadium.

Former Belgium striker Christian Benteke drew D.C. level early in the second half but Messi soon took over to deliver Miami all three valuable points.

He scored his first in the 66th minute, cushioning a pass from ex-Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba perfectly into his stride before dispatching the ball into the far side of the net. And the 38-year-old gave Miami some breathing room with the pick of the goals, picking out the top corner with his left foot from just outside the penalty box.

Lionel Messi scored twice in Miami's win over D.C. United. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Messi might have had a hat trick, but surprisingly did not step forward to take a penalty Miami was awarded in the 72nd minute. Instead, his young Argentine compatriot Mateo Silvetti was given the responsibility but blasted the ball against the crossbar.

Jacob Murrell grabbed a stoppage-time consolation goal for D.C. but Messi's goals proved enough as Miami strengthened its position among the Eastern Conference playoff pack.

Javier Mascherano's side also moved eight points behind Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia Union and still with three games in hand as they look to retain the title they won for the first time last season.

"Well, it's a very important victory because in the end this week we won the six points that we had to win here at home, we have climbed positions in the standings," he said. "We still have some games pending and if we get good results it will be even more of a chance to climb positions and finish at the top of the standings, which well we all know that that is the first objective, practically to be one victory away from being in the playoffs and then try to get as high as possible because of the advantage that being able to define at home gives you."

Messi's brace also moved him above Nashville's Sam Surridge and to the top of MLS' scoring charts with 22 goals. Messi also has 12 assists in his 22 MLS games this season.

"As for Leo, another normal night from him, which is totally abnormal for any football player," Mascherano said. "His ability to become a force to play, to find situations where he could carry the team on his shoulders when we needed it most, when we were perhaps having difficulties, and well, it's a bit like what we've been saying, in the end, it's the advantage of having him, and well, today we were able to take advantage of it."