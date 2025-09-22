Stats: Manchester City's 32% lowest under Guardiola, Fernandes 100, two more for Messi, Ronaldo

Open Extended Reactions

The big leagues in Europe continued their action after the UEFA Champions League began in midweek. In the Premier League, Liverpool maintained their perfect run thanks to a 2-1 win in the Merseyside Derby against Everton. Arsenal drew against Manchester City while Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid and Barcelona won their respective matches to occupy the first and second spots respectively on the LALIGA table. Juventus stumbled against Hellas Verona, as their 100% record in Serie A ended on Saturday evening.

Bayern Munich also secured their fourth straight win and top the table in Bundesliga, while Paris St. Germain today made it four wins in four in Ligue 1.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

1

Casemiro became the first Manchester United player to score and be sent off in the first half of a Premier League game.

2

Manchester United have strung together consecutive home Premier League wins in the same season under the same manager for the first time since December 2023, under Erik ten Hag.

5

Chelsea's Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the earliest a goalkeeper has been sent off in the Premier League since Blackburn's Tim Flowers was sent off against Leeds United in the first minute on February 1, 1995.

13

Manchester United are now unbeaten in the last 13 Premier League against Chelsea at Old Trafford. They've won six and drawn seven of those 13 games.

22

Since Erling Haaland joined the Premier League, he has scored the most goals (22) vs 'Big 6' opponents in the Premier League (Mohamed Salah has 21).

23

David Moyes has managed 23 games at Anfield without a win, drawing seven and losing 16 of those 23 games. Moyes has also now lost the last 11 games that he's managed at Anfield.

32

Manchester City finished their game against Arsenal with just 32% possession, their lowest in a Premier League match under Pep Guardiola.

100

Bruno Fernandes has now scored 100 goals for Manchester United in all competitions. He achieved the century in his 200th game for the club.

2

Georges Mikautadze become only the second Georgian International to score in LALIGA, first since Georgi Demetradze with Real Sociedad in 2001.

5

Xabi Alonso became the first Real Madrid head coach to win his first five LALIGA games for Real Madrid since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009-10 (also 5); overall he's the fifth head coach to win his first five LALIGA games for Real Madrid.

Ferran Torres now has five goal contributions in LALIGA this season, only Kylian Mbappe, with six, has more.

11

Real Madrid now have 11-game home winning streak vs Espanyol in LALIGA and have only conceded 3 goals in that span against the Catalan side.

26

Eder Militão's goal came after a 26-pass sequence, the most on a goal scored by a defender in the last 20 LALIGA seasons.

36Y, 275D

At 36 years, 275 days, Alexis Sanchez is the 3rd oldest player to score for Sevilla in LALIGA in last 25 years after Jesus Navas and Sergio Ramos.

42

Barcelona have now scored in 42 consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to last season, the club's second-longest scoring streak of all-time, which they will beat if they score in three more consecutive games.

2

AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini scored his 2nd career game-winning goal in a league edition of the Derby della Capitale vs Lazio.

59

With 59 career goals in Europe's top five leagues, Christian Pulisic now has more goals than any other US international in Europe's top five leagues.

4

Karim Adeyemi has been involved in 4 goals of Borussia Dortmund's last 7 goals in all competitions.

9

Harry Kane scored his ninth hat-trick for Bayern Munich, and the 17th of his career.

18

Bayern Munich have scored 18 goals in four Bundesliga games this season -- the most by any team through their opening four games in Bundesliga history.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

7

Lionel Messi's brace against D.C. United marked his seventh multi-goal game in MLS this season, his most in a single season in MLS (6 last year); 7 games with 2+ goals are the most in the league this season, no other player has more than 5 (Evander and Sam Surridge).

22

Cristiano Ronaldo had 22nd multi-goal game for Al Nassr, and his first since April 12, which was also against Al Riyadh.

30

Lionel Messi has scored 30 goals for Inter Miami in 2025 in all competitions, the most among MLS players this year, no other player has more than 26 (Sam Surridge).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)