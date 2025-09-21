Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is Barcelona's ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, while Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi is set to snub Liverpool and now has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a man in demand. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona have identified Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as their dream replacement for 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, says Football Insider. Haaland, 25, has scored 130 goals in 151 games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and he signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract January. City aren't looking to let the Norway international leave, and it would take an offer of £150 million to start talks, which Barcelona would need to raise by letting other players go.

- Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi has now told his advisors that his heart is set on a move to Real Madrid, after his deadline day move to Liverpool fell through, says by The Mirror. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté already looks set to leave as a free agent in the summer, with Los Blancos one of the clubs interested in the France international, but they could also land Guehi for nothing. Elsewhere, Marca reports that Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano has offered himself to Real Madrid as a free agent with his contract also expiring in the summer.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hopes to make a permanent transfer to Barcelona, but the club may struggle to make it happen due to LaLiga's wage cap. The Rashford, 27, is on loan at the club and has impressed so far this season, but The Daily Mail reports that Barca can't afford to keep him long term due to his salary.

- Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes is the latest name being considered by AC Milan as they look into possible replacements for Mike Maignan in the summer, as reported by Calciomercato. Cagliari's Elia Caprile and Parma's Zion Suzuki are also among the candidates and will be closely monitored throughout the season. Even so, the Rossoneri haven't given up on keeping Maignan past his contract's expiration in 2026, despite renewal negotiations having stalled for several months.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, and are ready to offer a deal of cash plus 20-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. (Defensa Central)

- Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all interested in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who could be available for €80m. (CaughtOffside)

- Atletico Madrid aren't giving up hope of signing Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson in January, having also looked at the 31-year-old in the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Gabriel Jesus is seriously considering leaving Arsenal amid interest from West Ham United, Everton and Flamengo. (Football Transfers)

- West Ham United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all monitoring AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek's situation. (Ekrem Konur)

- Brendan Rodgers could be the pivotal factor in convincing Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling to join Celtic. (Football Insider)

- Roma, Juventus and Stade Rennais are among those who have looked at Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari. (Corriere dello Sport)

- AC Milan are following Udinese center backs Thomas Kristensen and Oumar Solet, with the latter's transfer costing double of his teammate at around €30m. (Calciomercato)