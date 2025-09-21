Frank Leboeuf explains why PSG was the most impressive team in Champions League this week. (0:59)

The fierce derby between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille has been postponed to Monday night, organisers said, due to expected heavy storms.

The game will clash directly with the Ballon d'Or ceremony, to be held at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet, where a number of PSG's biggest stars are expected to collect awards.

Among those stars is Ousmane Dembélé who is one of the leading contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or, and nine other PSG players are also nominated. However, with Le Classique now scheduled for the same time in Marseille, he will be made to choose between the events.

Dembélé and highly rated teammate Désiré Doué were not included in head coach Luis Enrique's squad for the Marseille game due to injury.

Heavy storms are expected on Sunday in France's Bouches-du-Rhône region, which is on orange alert for rain, flooding and thunderstorms.

Last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony was overshadowed by then-reigning European champions Real Madrid's snubbing of the event due to Vinícius Júnior missing out of the top award to Manchester City's Rodri.

This year's show will suffer the same fate -- PSG lifted the Champions League in May and European Super Cup in August -- albeit due to different circumstances.