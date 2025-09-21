Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford was benched for Barcelona's 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on Sunday after his midweek heroics against Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Reports suggested he was dropped because he arrived late for the activation session on the day of the game.

A source confirmed he had arrived marginally late, but couldn't confirm that was the reason he was not in the team, with coach Hansi Flick downplaying any potential issue.

"It's normal, because every three or four days we have a match," he said of his decision to leave Rashford out after his brace at St James' Park. "We also need fresh legs on the pitch."

Flick has a zero tolerance policy on lateness, with Raphinha left on the bench for last weekend's win over Valencia after arriving late for the activation session.

Jules Koundé and Iñaki Peña are among the other players to have been known to fall foul of Flick's rules in the past as well.

A source stressed that Rashford was only slightly late and that it is not viewed as a major issue.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench at halftime in Sunday's win over Getafe. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The England forward came on at halftime, setting up the third goal for Dani Olmo to seal the win in the pouring rain at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Ferran Torres had earlier scored two goals, taking his tally to four in LaLiga this season.

"Three points, three-zero, it's ok," Flick said. "Everything is good. I said to the team we have to focus on our match. We did it in both halves.

"We controlled the match, got three points and scored three goals. It is not always easy to score against Getafe, but today it was good."

The game teetered on the edge at times, with Barça aggrieved at the aggression in some of the Getafe defending.

Torres said "most of the time they didn't try to do anything, just a lot of fouls," drawing a fiery response from visiting coach Jose Bordalas.

"That's a very opportunistic take," Bordalas shot back. "The difference between the teams is €1 billion, so I have nothing else to say.

"They have two high level players in every position, can play with the ball, counter, however they want.

"There's a very big difference between the teams. It is disrespectful to make that comment."

Barça's night was slightly tainted by a late injury to Fermín López, with Flick saying the midfielder will undergo tests Monday to check the severity.

He will hope to have him available for Thursday's trip to Real Oviedo in LaLiga, with Lamine Yamal also pushing to return to action having missed the last three matches.

Barça remain unbeaten in LaLiga this season, wirh 13 points from five games, two fewer than early leaders Real Madrid.