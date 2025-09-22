NWSL Power Rankings: Marta's Orlando Pride in nine-game rut

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another round of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 21 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Friday Sept. 26 vs. Chicago Stars, 8 p.m. ET

This is Kansas City's season, and we're just living in it. After beating Seattle 2-0 on Saturday, the Current are the fastest-ever team to collect the NWSL Shield based on the number of games left to play. Fittingly, Temwa Chawinga celebrated her birthday by scoring her 13th goal of the season in the win, bringing her level with Esther González at the top of the scoring charts once again. Vlatko Andonovski's side now have 17 wins, two draws and two losses from 21 games played, and show no signs of slowing down ahead of the postseason.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Sunday Sept. 28 vs. Houston Dash, 1 p.m. ET

Playing on a rare Thursday night without midfielder Hal Hershfelt (who was serving a red card suspension), the Spirit traded goals with Angel City and walked away with a 2-2 draw in California. Trinity Rodman broke through first, following up her own blocked penalty for her third goal in three games. Croix Bethune followed in the second half to clinch a point after the Spirit had fallen behind, as both players hit a hot stride of form ahead of the postseason after working back from injuries earlier in the year. The Spirit are now undefeated in nine-straight NWSL games, though six of those games have been draws.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Friday Sept. 26 vs. Portland Thorns, 8 p.m. ET

After scoring her first goal of the season two weeks ago, Rose Lavelle got back on the scoresheet in Gotham's 1-1 draw in California Sunday evening. That's two goals in 11 games played for the United States midfielder who was sidelined with injury earlier in the year. After three straight games on the road (including the Concacaf W Champions Cup midweek) Gotham heads home to face Portland next, as they prepare to finish off their season against a string of playoff contenders.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday Sept. 26 vs. Orlando Pride, 10.30 p.m. ET

They outproduced the hosts, especially early in the game, but failed to get more than a point in Portland as Mackenzie Arnold's six saves limited their attack. After suffering three defeats in four games, a 1-1 draw against Portland in Oregon isn't the worst result for San Diego. But they haven't won a game since Aug. 16, and every point counts as only five points separate them from teams outside the playoff positions. The Wave play the also-struggling (even more so) Orlando Pride next weekend, who've gone nine games since their last victory.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday Sept. 26 vs. Gotham FC, 8 p.m. ET

Reyna Reyes scored her third goal of the year in the 86th minute to steal a point at home against San Diego. They struggled to get shots off early, with Olivia Moultrie's 33rd minute free kick their first clocked shot, though they did get three on target by the end of the game. At the other end, Matildas keeper Arnold made six saves and was key to keeping San Diego to one goal before Reyes' late equalizer. After Saturday's 1-1 draw, the fourth-place Thorns finished the weekend still even on points and resting just above San Diego in the table.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Sunday Sept. 28 vs. Washington Spirit, 1 p.m. ET

Yazmeen Ryan's team-leading fourth goal of the season came in the 28th minute against Chicago and was enough to seal a 1-0 victory in Texas. One week after losing to the Utah Royals, they're back in the win column and sitting just below the playoff positions, but they've got a tough test next weekend against the Washington Spirit.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Friday Sept. 26 vs. San Diego Wave, 10.30 p.m. ET

Orlando Pride have stretched their winless rut to a calamitous nine straight games after losing 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage on Friday. The defeat arrived in the 89th minute, as the Courage pounced on a rebound in front of goal. The Pride are still in the playoff positions but are desperate for a win as they sink down to seventh place after holding second earlier in the season.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Saturday Sept. 27 vs. Angel City FC, 7.30 p.m. ET

With five games to go, Louisville's form has hit a lull. After losing to Seattle in their rescheduled match from last weekend, they lost 3-2 to Utah this weekend, marking their third loss in three games amid a four-game winless run. With time dwindling, they seem remarkably on track for a fifth-straight ninth-place finish, potentially carrying forward a curse of finishing each season just short of the playoffs. Their postseason hopes are far from over, but they've got pivotal tests before them, with Angel City waiting first next weekend.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday Sept. 28 vs. Seattle Reign, 8 p.m. ET

North Carolina has had hard times this season. They recently went on a six-game winless run, sacked their coach, and lost Jaedyn Shaw to Gotham. But they beat the reigning champs 1-0 on Friday with a goal from 20-year-old Japanese midfielder Shinomi Koyama (her first for the team) to mark two wins in two games, finishing the weekend just inside the playoff positions.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Sunday Sept. 28 vs. NC Courage, 8 p.m. ET

Earlier in the week, Seattle beat Racing Louisville 1-0 in their rescheduled match thanks to a 90th minute goal from Jess Fishlock. But they fell 2-0 to Kansas City on the weekend (despite a six-save performance from Claudia Dickey). Losing to Kansas City is understandable -- the Shield winners have only lost twice this season and clinched the Shield in record-time with Saturday's victory against the Reign. Seattle are still in a respectable sixth place as they prepare for eighth-place North Carolina next weekend.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday Sept. 27 vs. Racing Louisville, 7.30 p.m. ET

After falling behind early thanks to Rodman's rebound goal, Angel City fought back to briefly lead 2-1, before settling for a 2-2 draw in California. Gisele Thompson set up Evelyn Shores for the first, marking her team-leading fifth assist of the season. Thompson's six goal contributions are second only to her sister, who recently signed for Chelsea, and team top-scorer Riley Tiernan. ACFC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson was also immense in the draw, making eight saves to stymie the Spirit advance. They finished the weekend in 11th place and will need to battle to break into the playoffs (there's a four-point gap between them and eighth-place North Carolina), but postseason possibility remains intact.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday Sept. 27 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

After spending most of the season at the bottom of the table, Utah beat Racing Louisville 3-2 to finish the weekend ahead of the Chicago Stars in 13th place. Their momentum is more impressive than their ranking: with the victory, the Royals are six games undefeated with three wins and three draws, including three victories from their last four games.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Saturday Sept. 27 vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

They still haven't won a game since June 7 (four draws, six defeats in that run). But Sunday's 1-1 draw with Gotham was a respectable result, as Racheal Kundananji's fourth goal of the season and second in as many games brought them back from behind in California.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Friday Sept. 26 vs. KC Current, 8 p.m. ET

Alyssa Naeher can be trusted to unfurl memorable penalty heroics, and she did just that against Houston as she denied Dash forward Ryan from the spot as part of a five-save performance in Texas. Unfortunately, Naeher's steady hands weren't enough to collect any points in a 1-0 defeat to the Dash.