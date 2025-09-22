Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea back in for Maignan to replace Sánchez

Shaka Hislop discusses how Viktor Gyökeres fits in Arsenal and how he can contribute to the team's title fight. (2:40)

Chelsea are ready to make a fresh move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, while Vinícius Júnior's future is still up in the air at Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Mike Maignan is out of contract at the end of the season. Manu Reino/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea could revisit their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan following Robert Sánchez's red card five minutes into the Blues' 2-1 defeat against Manchester United, reports the Daily Mirror. Chelsea had looked at the 30-year-old in the summer but couldn't agree a transfer fee, with the Rossoneri demanding £25m. However, Maignan's contract expires at the end of this season, meaning he can discuss a precontract agreement from January. Chelsea could also try to force through a cut-price deal in the winter window.

- Vinícius Júnior's future at Real Madrid is still in doubt, with further rumours that he could look for a transfer or wait to leave as a free agent in 2027, as reported by Diario Sport. The winger is frustrated over his reduced role since Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as coach, with the situation even stalling negotiations about a contract renewal for the 25-year-old. Alonso is also beginning to run out of patience with the Brazil international, who reacted angrily to being substituted against Espanyol.

- AC Milan are planning to extend Christian Pulisic's contract until 2029, says Calciomercato, adding that the intention is to increase the USMNT winger's salary from a net €4 million to €5 million per season. The 27-year-old's contract expires in 2027 and includes the option for another 12 months that can be triggered in a year, but Milan are planning to keep Pulisic for longer. He asked for time to understand Milan's plans after an eighth-placed finish last term, but he is now happy under Massimiliano Allegri.

- The feeling is that the relationship between Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson is completely over regardless of whether or not Bayern Munich make the striker's loan permanent, as Fabrizio Romano reported. Something "extraordinary" would have to happen for the 24-year-old to return to Stamford Bridge, with the plan being for Emanuel Emegha to take up his role in the squad when he joins from Strasbourg next summer. Bayern still have the option to permanently sign Jackson, which could turn into an obligation.

- Real Madrid and Barcelona are both considering a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2026, but the striker and City aren't entertaining the deal, according to Football Insider. The 25-year-old is a key player for the Premier League club, with Haaland having signed a contract in January to stay at the Etihad until 2034.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are considering a January move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, but it is unlikely the Eagles would let the 21-year-old leave at that time. Wharton has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are all looking at Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt ahead of a possible January move. (Ekrem Konur)

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas after Manchester City blocked their attempts to sign Savinho. (Football Insider)

- Napoli are considering a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Muhammed Damar worth €10 million to €12 million. (Ekrem Konur)

- Sevilla and Real Sociedad are the frontrunners to sign free agent left-back Sergio Reguilon, but Everton could also be interested in the 28-year-old. (Football Insider)

- UAE Pro League club Al Wahda are leading the race to sign Atletico Mineiro winger Junior Santos and are preparing an offer of around €5 million. Botafogo have tried twice to sign the 30-year-old on loan. (Ekrem Konur)

- Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate to replace Graham Potter at West Ham United, who are also considering Slaven Bilic, Gary O'Neil and Sean Dyche. (Daily Mirror)