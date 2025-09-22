Xabi Alonso talks about Vinicius work at the team and Real Madrid's decision not to send a player to the Ballon d'Or awards. (0:28)

Alonso: My focus is on Levante, not the Ballon d'Or (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Xabi Alonso has said he "won't make a big deal" of Vinícius Júnior's unhappiness at being substituted during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

The Brazil international looked upset when he was withdrawn in the 77th minute of the LaLiga game at the Santiago Bernabéu -- replaced by Rodrygo -- having performed well on his return to the team, after being left out of the side in midweek.

On Saturday, Alonso admitted he "could have waited a bit longer" to make the change, saying Vini was "doing well" before the switch, but he "wanted some fresh legs out wide."

"I've been a player too," Alonso said in a news conference on Monday -- ahead of Madrid's game at Levante -- when asked about Vinícius. "When I was substituted, it isn't always the nicest moment. It's normal, it's natural.

"We talked about things after the game, I like to be close to the players. I won't make a big deal out of something small."

Vinícius has twice been left out of the Madrid starting eleven this season, away at Real Oviedo in LaLiga, and in the Champions League last week against Marseille.

Vinícius Júnior was subbed in the 77th minute on Saturday after being left out vs. Marseille in midweek. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Madrid's victory over Espanyol on Saturday maintained the team's 100% record so far this season.

"I spoke to the players after the game and they were all happy, both with the win and how we were feeling, and they want to keep going," Alonso said. "That's what we need, a collective spirit. All the players understand what we want.

"I'm happy with what [Vinícius] is doing. We're just starting the season. He has to feel important and comfortable, and there's a long way to go."

Alonso said both Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, who were introduced as late substitutes against Espanyol for their first appearances of the season, could start at Levante on Tuesday.

- Kylian Mbappé scores again as Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0

- WATCH: Real Madrid bag three points vs. Espanyol in LaLiga

- Barça salary cap drops €112m, doubled by Madrid

Bellingham has made a fast recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery in July, while Camavinga hasn't played since April.

"They could start tomorrow," Alonso said. "Everyone who's in the squad could start. They've trained more now, and they're in better condition."

Alonso refused to speculate about which men's player might win the Ballon d'Or later on Monday, with three Madrid stars -- Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham -- nominated, although none are among the favourites.

"We'll see what happens," Alonso said. "I watch a lot of football but it isn't a thing for me, I don't have to vote... I haven't thought about it much, I've been thinking about Levante."