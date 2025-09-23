Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea will look to put last weekend's gloom behind them as they take on League One side Lincoln City on Tuesday in the 2025-26 Carabao Cup. Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Enzo Maresca warned against complacency, saying, "these are the games that worry me the most because you can slip very easily. I am very worried about that."

For Chelsea, a title run in the EFL Cup will be the aim and Maresca will be looking to start the campaign with a bang. "We improved a lot last season," he said. "If you see the table in the last year, we closed the gap. We will try to continue to improve. This is our main focus for this season." He will most likely be without Cole Palmer, whose injury is being monitored on a "game-by-game" basis, but there is plenty of attacking depth in the Chelsea squad, including the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, who will be looking to make his first start for Chelsea.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer talks with manager Enzo Maresca after he was substituted during the Premier League match with Manchester United. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

While it'll be Chelsea's first game of the tournament, Lincoln have already beaten Harrogate Town and Burton Albion to get to the third round. Currently third in League One, City have been in good form and are unbeaten across their last five matches (WWDWD).

"Chelsea coming to town is a really exciting thing and we'll put a team on the pitch who we think can win the game," said their manager Michael Skubala to the club's YouTube channel. "It's going to be hard. We don't know what personnel they're going to play but, whoever is on that pitch for Chelsea, we know they're going to be top players... We truly believe, at home, if we do our stuff and look after the way we want to play, we can cause damage and hurt teams."

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 23 at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST and 4:45 a.m. AEST, Sunday).

Venue: LNER Stadium, Lincoln

Referee: Matt Donohue

VAR: No VAR

Team News:

Lincoln City

Jack Moylan, M: ankle, OUT

Dom Jeffries, F: hip, DOUBT

Chelsea

Cole Palmer, F: groin, DOUBT

Robert Sanchez, GK: OUT, suspended

Benoît Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Expected Lineups:

Lincoln City (4-4-2)

GK: George Wickens

RB: Tendayi Darikwa | CB: Adam Jackson | CB: Sonny Bradley | LB: Adam Reach

RM: Robert Street | CM: Conor McGrandles | CM: Tom Bayliss | LM: Ben House

ST: James Collins | ST: Freddie Draper

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Filip Jorgensen

RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Jorrel Hato

CM: Andrey Santos | CM: Enzo Fernández

RW: Estevao | CAM: Jamie Gittens | LW: Alejandro Garnacho

CF: Marc Guiu

