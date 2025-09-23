Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Chelsea will look to put last weekend's gloom behind them as they take on League One side Lincoln City on Tuesday in the 2025-26 Carabao Cup. Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Enzo Maresca warned against complacency, saying, "these are the games that worry me the most because you can slip very easily. I am very worried about that."
For Chelsea, a title run in the EFL Cup will be the aim and Maresca will be looking to start the campaign with a bang. "We improved a lot last season," he said. "If you see the table in the last year, we closed the gap. We will try to continue to improve. This is our main focus for this season." He will most likely be without Cole Palmer, whose injury is being monitored on a "game-by-game" basis, but there is plenty of attacking depth in the Chelsea squad, including the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, who will be looking to make his first start for Chelsea.
While it'll be Chelsea's first game of the tournament, Lincoln have already beaten Harrogate Town and Burton Albion to get to the third round. Currently third in League One, City have been in good form and are unbeaten across their last five matches (WWDWD).
"Chelsea coming to town is a really exciting thing and we'll put a team on the pitch who we think can win the game," said their manager Michael Skubala to the club's YouTube channel. "It's going to be hard. We don't know what personnel they're going to play but, whoever is on that pitch for Chelsea, we know they're going to be top players... We truly believe, at home, if we do our stuff and look after the way we want to play, we can cause damage and hurt teams."
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 23 at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST and 4:45 a.m. AEST, Sunday).
Venue: LNER Stadium, Lincoln
Referee: Matt Donohue
VAR: No VAR
Team News:
Lincoln City
Jack Moylan, M: ankle, OUT
Dom Jeffries, F: hip, DOUBT
Chelsea
Cole Palmer, F: groin, DOUBT
Robert Sanchez, GK: OUT, suspended
Benoît Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Oct
Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov
Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr
Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT, est. return mid-Oct
Expected Lineups:
Lincoln City (4-4-2)
GK: George Wickens
RB: Tendayi Darikwa | CB: Adam Jackson | CB: Sonny Bradley | LB: Adam Reach
RM: Robert Street | CM: Conor McGrandles | CM: Tom Bayliss | LM: Ben House
ST: James Collins | ST: Freddie Draper
Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jorgensen
RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Jorrel Hato
CM: Andrey Santos | CM: Enzo Fernández
RW: Estevao | CAM: Jamie Gittens | LW: Alejandro Garnacho
CF: Marc Guiu
