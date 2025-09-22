Open Extended Reactions

Sarina Wiegman won a second Euros crown with England in July. Getty

England manager Sarina Wiegman won the Johan Cruyff Award for best manager in the women's game at the Ballon d'Or awards on Monday.

Wiegman won back-to-back European Championship titles with the Lionesses in July, becoming the first manager to do so.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit gave out the award and said to Wiegman on stage: "Please, please, please come back to Holland!"

Wiegman replied: "I'm staying in England for a while."

In her speech, Wiegman took a moment to address the work that still needs to be done in the women's game.

"I see this as a recognition of the women's game and our journey so far," Wiegman said.

"With that growth comes responsibility. We have to keep our identity, be authentic and inclusive. I hope we'll keep fighting together against misogyny and against racism.

"Football and sport should always unite and never divide."

Wiegman was nominated alongside Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor and Arsenal manager Renee Slegers.