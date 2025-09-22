Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí was awarded her third straight Ballon d'Or, joining Michel Platini and Lionel Messi as only the third player in history to three-peat.

Bonmatí has won everything in the club game with Barcelona, leading the club to a domestic treble last season.

She is a three-time Women's Champions League winner as well as a World Cup and a UEFA Nations League champion with Spain.

Spain, however, missed out on the Euros title this year to England.

Bonmatí won ahead of her Spain teammate Mariona Caldentey. Caldentey joined Arsenal last summer and helped deliver the biggest prize in the team's history, the Champions League.