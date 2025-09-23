Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona target cut-priced Rashford deal

Gab Marcotti believes Florian Wirtz could change position under Arne Slot as he continues to settle in, in the Premier League. (1:28)

Marcotti: We could see Wirtz on the wing for Liverpool (1:28)

Barcelona will try to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Manchester United to keep Marcus Rashford permanently, while the Saudi Pro League is still eyeing up Bruno Fernandes. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Marcus Rashford will spend the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona. EPA/ALEX DODD

- Barcelona want to make Marcus Rashford's loan permanent for a lower fee of £26 million, while Manchester United value the forward at a figure closer to £35 million, reports the Daily Star. The report says that the 27-year-old could find himself at the centre of a transfer standoff as Barcelona try to get the best deal possible, taking advantage of United's eagerness to get the striker off their books permanently. There is an option to make the deal permanent but Barca want to lower the price, while Rashford is determined to stay with the Blaugrana. Rashford scored twice in last week's 2-1 win at Newcastle United in the Champions League.

- There will be another attempt from the Saudi Pro League to sign Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the summer of 2026, Fabrizio Romano has stated on the Here We Go Podcast. Their approach is likely to come after the World Cup, but Fernandes has always shown his commitment to the Red Devils and is continuing to do so. It was also added that the 31-year-old has also been the topic of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

- Manchester United are prioritising a major goalkeeper signing next summer despite bringing in Senne Lammens from Antwerp this month, according to The Sun. There is a mention of AC Milan's Mike Maignan, who is also being looked at by Chelsea and has a contract that runs out in the summer. There is also reference to the Red Devils' failed attempt to sign Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez on loan in the summer. Man United also plan to bring in at least one midfielder with Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba being seen as an upgrade.

-Juventus will try to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with the midfielder's Al Hilal contract expiring in the summer, reports Tuttosport. This comes amid a feeling that coach Igor Tudor has a lack of alternatives to Khephren Thuram after a summer transfer window that was deemed to be incomplete, with the Bianconeri considering January options. Juventus have looked at Milinkovic-Savic on various occasions in the past but were always unable to meet Lazio president Claudio Lotito's demands.

- Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Manchester City winger Savinho and could revisit a potential signing in January, according to TEAMtalk. This comes with the north London club being encouraged by Savinho's desire to join them when they made efforts to sign the 21-year-old during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian is yet to start a Premier League or Champions League match for City this term, and Spurs may see an opportunity for a move if that doesn't change.

play 1:26 Could Vinicius Jr really leave Real Madrid? Gab Marcotti discusses the possibility of Vinicius Jr leaving Real Madrid and where he could go.

- Harry Kane has a clause in his contract that means the striker could leave Bayern Munich for £56.7 million next summer, but only if the 32-year-old announces his intention to leave before the end of the winter transfer window. (Sport Bild)

- There has been a surprise meeting between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid with the winger stalling to renew his contract. (AS)

- Barcelona and Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea have joined Leeds United, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon in looking at Manchester City left-back Nico O'Reilly. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United are planning to let Casemiro leave when his contract expires in the summer -- if they can't offload the midfielder in January. (Football Insider)

- Keeping Jarrod Bowen convinced by West Ham United's direction is playing a part in the club's thinking as they look into manager options, although there is no suggestion the winger is considering an exit. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal are ready to spend up to £100 million in January to aid their attempts to win the Premier League, but no specific options are mentioned. (TEAMtalk)

- Atalanta are considering an offer for Cruzeiro left-back Kaiki worth around €7 million. (Ekrem Konur)