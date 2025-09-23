Huddersfield vs Man City: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City open their 2025-26 Carabao Cup campaign with an third-round tie away to League One side Huddersfield Town at the Accu Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side have had a punishing week in the build-up, with a Champions League tie against Napoli sandwiched between the Manchester derby and a trip to Arsenal in the Premier League. Guardiola and his players have complaimed about their busy schedule, but the games continue to come thick and fast.

Much like the other top Premier League sides in this competition, Guardiola is expected to rotate his pack for this game on Wednesday night, with a Saturday Premier League fixture against Burnley coming hot on the heels of this one.

Huddersfield have already beaten one Premier League side on their way to the third round -- beating Sunderland on penalties at the Stadium of Light in the last round. They're fourth in League One, with 16 points from their nine games so far this season.

However, their recent form has been a touch sticky. Lee Grant's side haven't won either of their last two games -- drawing 0-0 against Burton Albion after losing 3-1 to Bradford City.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's cup clash.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India, BeIN Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 24 at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST, Monday and 4:45 a.m. AEST, Monday)

Venue: Accu Stadium, Huddersfield

Referee: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Not in operation

Team News:

Huddersfield

No known injury concerns.

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, M: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early Oct

Omar Marmoush, F: knee, OUT, est. return early Oct

Rayan Cherki, M: thigh, OUT, est. return early Nov

Rayan Ait-Nouri, D: ankle, DOUBT

Abdukodir Khusanov, D: knock, DOUBT

Nico O'Reilly, D: knock, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Huddersfield

GK: Lee Nicholls

RB: Lasse Sorenson | CB: Josh Feeney | CB: Joe Low | LB: Ruben Roosken

DM: Ryan Ledson | DM: David Kasumu

RW: Leo Casteldine | CAM: Alfie May | LW: Will Alves

CF: Joseph Taylor

Manchester City

GK: James Trafford

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: John Stones | CB: Josko Gvardiol | LB: Nathan Ake

CM: Matheus Nunes | CDM: Nico Gonzalez | CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Oscar Bobb | CF: Phil Foden | LW: Savinho

Stats:

Manchester City are the second-most successful team in the League Cup's history, having won the competition eight times, including four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.

Man City have faced Huddersfield 81 times in the past, winning 29, drawing 30 and losing 22 of those games.

City have scored 14 goals in the last three games that they have played against Huddersfield.

Latest news and analysis:

Roy Keane tells Pep Guardiola: Stop moaning over Man City schedule

Guardiola felt that during the Arsenal game, his players showed the effects of a busy week that also included last weekend's derby and a Champions League clash with Napoli.

Arsenal, Man City miss chance for Premier League statement win

Gabriel Martinelli's injury-time equalizer saw Arsenal snatch a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Man City 'without a doubt' in PL title race - Arsenal's Arteta

Mikel Arteta said Manchester City are "without a doubt" in contention to win the Premier League ahead of their clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.