          Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

          Sep 23, 2025, 10:56 AM

          Tottenham will be aiming to have a right go at the Carabao Cup season, looking to end their domestic drought -- they last won this tournament in 2008, although they did lift silverware last season through with their Europa League triumph.

          Their first match will be against League One side Doncaster Rovers, who had started the season brightly but have just endured two back-to-back defeats against Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

          Grant McCann's side will face an uphill task but arrive at the third round after a 4-0 win against Middlesbrough and a 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

          "We're playing against a top, top team and a top manager. Looking at their team that didn't play against Brighton every single one of them are internationals," McCann said ahead of the match.

          "It's going to be an almighty task. Nobody in the country will give us any hope of going there and doing anything. There's no pressure at all on us and hopefully we play our game and see how it goes."

          Spurs manager Thomas Frank will be keen to see his club avoid a repeat of the 2022-23 season when they lost to Nottingham Forest. Spurs, though, start their Cup campaign on the back of a good run of results which has seen them win four of their past six matches in all competitions.

          Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match.

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on Sky Sports+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 7.45 p.m. BST (2.45 p.m. ET; 12.15 p.m. IST and 4.45 a.m. AEST)

          Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

          Referee: Andy Madley

          VAR: Not in use

          Team News:

          Tottenham Hotspur

          Yves Bissouma, M, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D, OUT
          Dejan Kulusevski, F/M, OUT
          James Maddison, M, OUT
          Dominic Solanke, F, DOUBT
          Kota Takai, OUT

          Doncaster Rovers

          Harry Clifton, M: OUT

          Expected Lineups:

          Tottenham Hotspur

          GK: Antonin Kinsky
          RB: Djed Spence | CB: Kevin Danso | CB: Ben Davies | LB: Destiny Udogie
          CM: Pape Mate Sarr | CDM: Archie Gray | CM: Lucas Bergvall
          RW: Brennan Johnson | CF: Dane Scarlett | LW: Mathys Tel

          Doncaster Rovers

          GK:Thimothee Lo-Tutala
          RB: Jamie Sterry | CB: Connor O'Riordan | CB: Jay McGrath | LB: James Maxwell
          CM: George Broadbent | CM: Owen Bailey
          RW: Luke Molyneux | CAM: Charlie Crew | LW: Jordan Gibson
          ST:           Billy Sharp

          Stats:

          • Spurs have had three clean sheets in their last five matches.

          • Doncaster have conceded seven goals in their past four matches.

          • The Rovers have lost each of their last four EFL Cup third-round matches since progressing to the quarterfinals of the 2005-06 edition. In 2009-10, when they last faced Spurs, they lost 1-5 in the second round.

