Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has insisted "nothing is official" after reports Sergio Busquets could retire at the end of the 2025 MLS campaign.

"No, I don't [have an opinion]. That's what I've read and heard, but nothing is official," Mascherano told media on Tuesday.

"I'm not one to go around asking players about any rumors. What I can tell you is that Sergio is fully committed to the team, to this season, and we're focused on that, not on the rumors."

The player's contract with Inter Miami expires following this season, with no talks yet of an extension. Busquets previously addressed the subject of retirement, admitting Inter Miami would be the final club of his career but continued to emphasize the lack of clarity regarding his future.

"When I left Barcelona, I already knew I wouldn't return to Spain or Europe," Busquets said in August.

"Well, I'm also at a certain age now; I'm much closer to finishing my career than continuing it. But as I said before, there's still nothing official about a renewal or a supposed retirement, so when I have to announce it, you'll know, and from there we can talk more in-depth."

If he chooses to sign a contract extension, the conditions of his deal with Inter Miami would change due to the league's roster rules. Though Busquets is one of three Designated Players for the Herons, Rodrigo De Paul will take his place for the 2026 season given the structure of the Argentina international's contract with the club.

The future of Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets remains unclear. Rich Storry/Getty Images

The team's three DPs for the upcoming season would be De Paul, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi. Sources have told ESPN that the club captain is set to sign a multi-year deal with Inter Miami.

"Yes, obviously [I would not play as a DP]. I think it's obvious that the conditions would change because the three spots that belong to each team in this league are already taken," Busquets said.

For now, Mascherano and Inter Miami will focus on the rest of the 2025 MLS campaign with a mid-week match against New York City FC on Wednesday.

Luis Suárez will return to the roster for the first time since the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 31, after serving a three-game suspension for spitting on a member of the Seattle Sounders staff following the match.

"Obviously Luis, throughout his entire career he's gotten used to playing, so I can imagine that he's with the desire and the logical anxiety to play again, but we haven't done anything specific with him either," Mascherano said.

"He's trained with the team all this time. Yes, afterward, maybe some days, especially before matches, when training is perhaps a little short, he does something more, but Luis had been accumulating many, many matches, so the rest has also been good for him."

De Paul is once again set to be an integral part of the team in the final stretch of the regular season, as Mascherano insists he's adapted well to the team after coming in with no pre-season work.

"I think it has already happened perhaps where let's say the games where we took the most risks were the first ones where he practically came from finishing the season and had little time rest and no pre-season but now that a month has passed and he had a month and a half practically with several games," Mascherano said.

"He has already adapted physically, he looks good, so well, obviously trying to manage the minutes as much as we can, we know that now we have many games that are four games in ten days, something like that and well trying to manage it in the best way."

Inter Miami face NYCFC before traveling to Canada to face Toronto FC on Saturday, Sept. 27.