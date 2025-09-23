Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be out for up to five months after undergoing surgery to resolve a meniscus injury in his right knee, the LaLiga club said Tuesday.

Gavi, who returned from an ACL injury in the same knee last season, has not featured since August.

"First team player Pablo Páez Gavira 'Gavi' has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus," Barcelona said in a statement. "Recovery time is estimated at around 4-5 months."

Gavi is set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Barça had initially hoped surgery would be avoidable, but that has not proven the case.

Barcelona travel to Real Oviedo on Thursday before hosting Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The new timeline means the Spain international will not return until the final few months of Barcelona's season and ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.