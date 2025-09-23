Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior said his opening goal in Real Madrid's 4-1 LaLiga win at Levante on Tuesday was "one of the best goals I've scored with the outside of my foot."

The forward's 28th-minute effort -- cutting inside on the right, before curling a shot into the net with the outside of his right boot -- saw Madrid take the lead at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

Franco Mastantuono increased their advantage before halftime, and Levante's Etta Eyong pulled a goal back after the break, before Kylian Mbappé scored twice to make it six wins out of six for Madrid in LaLiga.

"Luka Modric taught me [that kind of shot]," Vinícius told Real Madrid TV after the game. "I miss him. But I'm very happy with the game, and with the win ... Let's hope I can score more goals like that. It's one of the best goals I've scored with the outside of my foot."

Vinícius has had an up-and-down start to the season, being twice left out of the starting XI by coach Xabi Alonso, and appearing unhappy at being substituted in Saturday's victory over Espanyol.

Madrid are the only team in LaLiga with a 100% record so far, going into Saturday's derby with Atlético Madrid.

"The defence, our unity, and working as a team," Vinícius said, when asked to identify the keys to Madrid's success so far. "If we keep going like that, we can win a lot this season ... We're looking forward to [the derby]. Now we need to rest a bit, but let's hope we can win on Saturday."

Vinícius Júnior's goal gave Madrid the lead over Levante in the 28th minute. Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"We've just finished the game, I've only been thinking about today," coach Alonso said, when asked if Vinícius had won a place in the team to face Atlético. "From tomorrow, we'll think about the derby, but it was a very complete performance from the team. Vini gave a decisive performance, he was very important."

Alonso insisted his side could still improve, despite their flawless start to the season.

"We're in a phase of growth still, and construction," Alonso said. "There's still a lot to do. We're constructing a solid base to be competitive in the league, in the Champions League, and in the cup. There are things to improve, including from today."