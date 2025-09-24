Transfer rumors, news: Bayern's Kane on Barcelona radar

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will be of interest to Barcelona in the summer, while a move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is being considered by Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Barcelona's Rashford benched after two mins late

- Madrid boss Alonso downplays Vinícius Junior reaction

- Mourinho not at Benfica to 'wage war' on Porto, Sporting

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has scored 98 goals in 103 games for Bayern since moving from Tottenham in 2023. S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

- Barcelona could make a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the summer, reports The Sun. The 32-year-old is reportedly happy in Germany, but should he decide to leave, then the Blaugrana see him as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is now 37. Though they have also been linked with Manchester City's Erling Haaland. According to Bild, Kane has a clause in his contract that means he could leave Bayern for €65 million in 2026, but only if he announces his intention to leave before the end of the January window. His former club Tottenham Hotspur also have "first refusal" on his signature and, speaking about a potential reunion, Spurs manager Thomas Frank said: There's a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back. He's a top player."

- A move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is being considered by Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. Los Blancos are reported to be monitoring the Argentina international's situation and will see how often he is used in big matches to gauge if he could be available for transfer next summer. Mac Allister, 26, remains contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2028, while the LaLiga club have also been linked with Reds center back Ibrahima Konaté, who will enter the final six months of his deal in January.

- Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, reports TEAMtalk. United are reported to be preparing a move in January for the 21-year-old, having begun early groundwork over a deal, but could face competition from both Chelsea and Tottenham, who are keeping close tabs on his situation. The Eagles are expected to be difficult to persuade, as Wharton is in their long-term plans, and have no intention of letting him go during the middle of the season. Real Madrid have also been linked with the England international, whose transfer could cost over £100 million.

- Bayern are interested in signing on-loan striker Nicolas Jackson on a permanent deal from Chelsea, according to Bild. The Bundesliga club have reportedly contacted the 24-year-old's representatives regarding a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena, with plans to activate the permanent option clause of €65 million next summer. Despite the fact Jackson is yet to score since joining them, it is reported that the club's hierarchy have confidence in him and could make their approach before other team are able to compete for him.

- An agreement is close to being reached between Barcelona and midfielder Frenkie de Jong over a new contract, reports Mundo Deportivo. It is reported that the 28-year-old has received a three-year proposal and, despite being offered a lower salary, he is happy with the terms and willing to continue at the club. De Jong is a key player for manager Hansi Flick, having started four games so far this season.

play 1:26 Could Vinicius Jr really leave Real Madrid? Gab Marcotti discusses the possibility of Vinicius Jr leaving Real Madrid and where he could go.

- Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on 25-year-old Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr., as his future is uncertain. (TBR)

- Negotiations are set to get underway between Liverpool and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch over a new contract. (TalkSPORT)

- A move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba could be difficult for Manchester United, who are looking to sign a midfielder in January but were quoted a fee of £120m in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown. (Caught Offside)

- Juventus are keen on Cagliari right-back Marco Palestra. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Clubs in the Premier League are interested in Botafogo midfielder Alvaro Montoro. (Ekrem Konur)

- Leeds United are exploring the transfer market for a winger and attacking midfielder in January (Football Insider)

- Talks are nearing a conclusion over a contract extension for Napoli midfielder Frank Zambo-Anguissa. (Nicolo Schira)