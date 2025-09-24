Open Extended Reactions

After an impressive showing in their ASEAN Club Championship debut a month ago, Johor Darul Ta'zim will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign on Thursday when they entertain Bangkok United at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Having opted against participating in the tournament -- officially known as the Shopee Cup -- last season as it returned following a 20-year hiatus, JDT made an immediate impact as the new season got underway in August by claiming a commanding 3-1 win over Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors.

Having been their fourth consecutive win to start the 2025-26 season at the time, the Southern Tigers have since gone on to rack up four more victories -- although they suffered their first blemish last week when they lost 2-1 to Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite.

That result would have been particularly disappointing given they had taken the lead in Buriram and looked on course for a first victory over the Thai League 1 outfit, only to now still be waiting to get one over their regional rivals after four meetings.

With the Thai League 1 widely regarded as the strongest domestic competition in Southeast Asia, coming up against another of its representatives in Bangkok United now offers JDT a chance to issue a statement that their record against Buriram is not a sign of a deeper-rooted issue.

Granted, Bangkok United are arguably just short of Buriram's pedigree but they are one of Thailand's most-consistent performers.

One-time domestic champions in 2006 when they were still known as Bangkok University, Bangkok United have not lifted the title since but have achieved seven top-three finishes in the past nine Thai League 1 seasons -- including being runners-up on five occasions.