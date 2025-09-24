Open Extended Reactions

The Under-20 World Cup is often a place to find the next generation of young talent coming through and the latest tournament kicks off in Chile on Saturday.

Some of the world's highest-profile countries are involved, so here's a collection of players who you should be aware of from all 24 nations.

GROUP A

NEW ZEALAND: Luke Brooke-Smith, 17, AM, Wellington Phoenix (A-League/NZL)

A lively, direct, quick and incisive attacking midfielder who can play on either wing. Brooke-Smith (pictured) has a quick first step and is good with either foot, which gives him the option to take on opponents from either side. Already a semi-regular at club level, he and made his senior All Whites debut earlier this month vs. Australia, becoming their second-youngest debutant. Watch for him to create danger in transition.

CHILE: Juan Francisco Rossel, 20, FW, Unversidad Catolica (CHI)

A tall, movement-based forward who scored five goals in the South American qualifiers and is starting to integrate with the first-team squad for his club. His key features are excellent close control, ability to shield the ball, combinational awareness and a powerful, right-footed shot. Rossel also picks smart positions and makes things happen across the attacking line.

EGYPT: Mohamed El-Sayed, 19, CM, Zamalek (EGY)

A holding/box-to-box presence in the Egypt midfield, El-Sayed was influential in the African qualifying tournament. He is composed in possession, secure in tight areas, and efficient at moving the ball on. Hard-working and tactically astute, he reads the tempo of the game well, links play and already looks physically adapted to senior football at local powerhouses Zamalek.

JAPAN: Rion Ichihara, 20, CB, Omiya Ardija (JPN)

An assertive center back with nearly 75 league games to his name, Ichihara has been a regular at J2 level since the age of 18. He reads the game well, deals well with one-vs.-ones and anticipates attacking threats, while he is also a steady passer. He is a natural focal point in this Japan side and leads from the back.

GROUP B

PARAGUAY: Enso González, 20, LW, Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG)

Signed by Wolves for around $7 million from Libertad in 2023, González is one of the country's most promising talents. Operating mainly on the left flank, with the ability to take on defenders, he is also blessed with pace and can shoot from outside the box, similar to his compatriot Julio Enciso. He made his Premier League debut on the final day of the 2023-24 season and was crucial for Paraguay as they qualified for the 2024 Olympics. However, he ruptured his ACL during that tournament and has not played senior football since. He will surely want to make an impact for Antolin Alcaraz's side in their first appearance at this World Cup in 12 years. -- Roberto Rojas

PANAMA: Rafael Mosquera, 20, AM, NY Red Bulls (MLS/USA)

Mosquera is a versatile attacker who usually operates on the left wing but carries the profile of an all-round forward. With impressive acceleration and unpredictable movements, he is a proper livewire in the final third and is likely to present Panama's main goal threat in Chile. Strong and imposing, he has been productive for NYRB's NextGen side and recently made his debut in MLS.

SOUTH KOREA: Min-ha Shin, 20, CB, Gangwon FC (KOR)

Shin is an agile and quick center back who combines a proactive style (6+ interceptions per 90 minutes) with a reliable passing game, and he has already made an impact at senior club level. Though he has strong game-reading skills in defensive situations, he's also improving the physical side of his game and is sure to be on the radar of some top European clubs.

UKRAINE: Hennadiy Synchuk, 19, AM, CF Montreal (MLS / CAN)

Having made the move from Metalist Kharkiv to MLS in January for around $3.5 million, the left-footed winger is already competing for a regular starting spot. Synchuk looks to find space between the defensive lines from his inverted position out wide on the right, and evades markers well with a quick first step (4+ successful dribbles per 90 minutes.) Ukraine will look to him for creativity, and he poses a significant threat with his excellent left foot.

GROUP C

MEXICO: Gilberto Mora, 16, AM, Tijuana (MEX)

Dubbed as Mexico's next star in the making, Mora (pictured) made his Liga MX debut at age 15 and became the youngest player ever to win a senior trophy with the country when they lifted the Gold Cup this summer. He can feature as a No. 10 or inverted winger, and backs up a brilliant touch on the ball with outstanding passing abilities, rapid execution technique and good vision. Though he is somewhat slight physically, he is able to pick smart pockets of space to gain an extra second or two on the ball.

BRAZIL: Pedrinho, 19, CM, FC Zenit (RUS)

Even with a number of high-profile absences, the perennial U20 World Cup favorites can still lean on this left-footed livewire. Pedrinho stands out for his brilliant technique and excellent ball-carrying, and he can operate on either flank, or centrally as a box-to-box No. 8 or No. 10 behind the striker. He can beat his markers with quick footwork, delicate touches and disguised changes of direction, but also links the play quickly, presses with energy, pushes into the attacking box and releases the ball early in the final third.

MOROCCO: Fouad Zahouani, 19, LB, FC Tourga (MAR)

One of the top defenders from the recent U20 Africa Cup of Nations, the 19-year-old plays on the front foot and, though he hasn't quite filled out physically, deals well with defensive one-vs.-ones. Zahouani is also very good in the air for a left back and often arrives at the back post to attack crosses or set pieces. Furthermore, as he is so safe in possession, he can choose to find clever passing options centrally.

SPAIN: Adrián Liso, 20, AM, Getafe (ESP)

In a Spain squad dominated by big-club prospects [8/21 are from Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético Madrid], it's worth keeping an extra eye on the Getafe winger who started his LaLiga career in spectacular fashion with three goals from his first two matches last month. Liso is different to a lot of the young attacking players in Spain by being relatively physical; yet his off-the-ball movement is incisive and he is quick with the ball at his feet to gain valuable meters.

Group D

ARGENTINA: Maher Carrizo, 19, AM/FW, Velez Sarsfield (ARG)

Argentina arrive short of several headline names who were not released by their clubs (such as Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri), but Carrizo (pictured, left) will look to fill the void. A left-footed right winger for Velez, he struck four goals in CONMEBOL U20 qualifying and has five league goals in 2025. Direct and decisive, he attacks without hesitation and with high intensity, always looking for options by dribbling at his opponent, swift passing exchanges or an early finish. With an excellent first touch, sharp bursts of pace and instinctive take-ons, he could be one of the most game-changing wingers on show.

AUSTRALIA: Luka Jovanovic, 20, ST, Adelaide United (A-League/AUS)

While still developing stylistically, Jovanovic is expected to be Australia's main focal point in attack. Something of a traditional No. 9 / poacher hybrid, the 20-year-old has 11 goals in over 50 A-League games and has a good technical foundation, a powerful shot (0.50 xG per 90 minutes last season), fine ball-shielding abilities and enough acceleration to craft decent chances for himself in the box.

CUBA: Karel Perez, 20, LB/CB, SC Vianense (POR)

Cuba's captain and most-merited defender, Perez operates either as a left back or in the center of defense. Already capped at senior international level, he found an interesting pathway to European football by joining a club in the fourth tier of Portuguese football, so will surely be looking to make a step up. He is physically strong and has good recovery speed, while he can also find passing options further forward with his left foot.

ITALY: Ismael Konate, 20, ST, Empoli (ITA)

Italy arrive in Chile heavily depleted as many of their best U20 players are absent due to club duties, but Konate showed plenty of promise in Serie A last season. A No. 9 striker who leads the line well, often engaging center backs to free up space for his teammates, he is strong in the air and presses dutifully off the ball.

Group E

UNITED STATES: Benjamin Cremaschi, 20, CM, Parma (ITA)

Loaned to Parma from Inter Miami CF this season, Cremaschi (pictured) is still looking to add Serie A minutes to an impressive CV that already includes three USMNT caps, 70-odd MLS outings and Club World Cup appearances. A creative central midfielder with quick, reliable close control and intelligent passing, he has fine balance and is able to evade opponents on the half-turn and get out of tight situations. He also has an impressive work-rate.

FRANCE: Dylian N'Guessan, 17, FW, Saint-Etienne (FRA)

The youngest member of the French squad, N'Guessan is undoubtedly the one with the highest development ceiling. While the silky teenager did get playing time at club level last season, he's yet to feature following their relegation due to injury. However, he will get his chance in Chile and is direct, lively and technically well-equipped. N'Guessan thrives in space on the left side and often finds his target once he shifts the ball onto this favored right foot.

NEW CALEDONIA: Jytrhim Upa, 18, RB, Tiga Sport (NCD)

A survivor from the New Caledonia under-17 side that featured in the World Cup two years ago, Upa is an active, aggressive right back. Though he usually lines up as a wing-back, he can cover the entire flank, supporting the attack in a side that see little of the ball in the opposing half. He is also a decent striker of crosses.

SOUTH AFRICA: Neo Rapoo, 20, LB, Siwelele FC (RSA)

Rapoo is a left back who can impact both ends of the pitch and is already a regular in the South African Premier League. He has excellent pace, mobility and provides a constant overlapping presence on the left. But he also balances attack and defense well, having created 12 goal-scoring opportunities this season while only being dribbled past once in the league.

Group F

SAUDI ARABIA: Thamer Al-Khaibri, 19, ST, NEOM FC (KSA)

Arguably Saudi Arabia's most influential attacker in the qualifying campaign, Al-Khaibri (pictured) is a poacher in the box who relies on smart positioning to get on the end of chances. Though not a natural creator, he reacts well from crosses and slide-passes from midfield, while he also attacks space in behind the defense and can finish expertly with his left foot.

COLOMBIA: Néiser Villarreal, 20, ST, Millionarios (COL)

A powerful center forward whose eight goals in CONMEBOL U20 qualifying made him top scorer, Villarreal has an impressive profile for a modern No. 9 striker. There's plenty of pace and penetration, as he works the channels well, while he possesses a fairly developed linkup game too. In the box, he attacks crosses wholeheartedly and doesn't need many touches before getting his shot away. But any interested clubs should know that he is already set to join Brazilian club Cruzeiro in December.

NIGERIA: Sani Suleiman, 19, AM, AS Trencin (SVK)

The main attacking protagonist in a somewhat depleted Nigeria squad, Suleiman should excite plenty of scouts in Chile. He is already a regular for Slovakian side AS Trencin and offers many of the desired attributes of a modern winger. From his position wide on the left, he likes to cut inside with acceleration and body feints to find the far corner with a low shot. He is also direct and confident on his left foot too, and a consistent supplier of crosses.

NORWAY: Sondre Granaas, 19, CM/AM, Molde (NOR)

Granaas has worked his way into first-team contention for Molde this season. Indeed, the No. 8 / winger hybrid is positive in his play, pushes into the box, strikes the ball with precision (he scored against England and Germany at the Under-19 Euros) and also puts in a respectable shift defensively. Norway are another side in this tournament with a plethora of absentees, so he should get plenty of chances to shine.