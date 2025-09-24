Ekitike red card: Why was he sent off? What game will he miss?

Arne Slot reacts to Hugo Ekitike's red card after scoring Liverpool's winning goal vs. Southampton in the Carabao Cup. (1:46)

Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in dramatic circumstances with a late win over Southampton at Anfield.

Shea Charles scored an unlikely equaliser for Southampton 15 minutes from time.

The game appeared to be heading towards a stalemate and penalties, until France international Hugo Ekitike, who replaced Isak at half-time, tapped home the winner after 86 minutes.

It was another late winner for Liverpool, who have scored winners beyond the 80th minute in all games bar the Merseyside derby last Saturday thus far this season.

It was not all positives for Liverpool though, as Ekitike was sent off immediately after his goal.

What happened?

Ekitike received a first booking shortly after coming onto the field for Isak when he punched the ball in frustration having given a freekick away.

That first yellow occurred after 53 minutes, meaning Ekitike was then walking on a tightrope for the rest of the match.

Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring his winning goal against Southampton by taking his shirt off. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fast forward just over half an hour and Ekitike found himself wheeling away in celebration.

Amongst the jubilant cheers of the Anfield crowd though, Ekitike made a foolish error, peeling off his shirt to show his name to the crowd.

That of course brought his match to a close, with referee Thomas Bramall showing him a second yellow card and sending him off.

Which matches will he miss?

Ekitike has received a one-match suspension so will miss the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With Ekitike ruled out, will Slot hand Isak his first Liverpool start in the Premier League?

The Sweden forward was replaced at half-time and only came on as a substitute during the 2-1 win over Everton.

Arne Slot has made clear Isak is not ready to play multiple games in a week after effectively not having a preseason.

"If you start a season when the players have been off for five weeks, you give them a certain base before they are able to play 45 minutes, Alex is far from ready for that schedule of three games in a week," Slot said ahead of Liverpool's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, in which Isak played 58 minutes.

What was the reaction?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was particularly disappointed by his summer signing's actions and made that clear in his post-match news conference.

"It is not [stupid] because it was his second [yellow] -- it is stupid even if you have not had a yellow card yet," Slot said.

"Maybe I'm a bit old-fashioned but I did score a few goals -- not at his level but I did -- and if I went past three players and put it in the top corner then maybe you can say 'this is all about me'.

Hugo Ekitike is shown a red card for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"But if I scored a goal like he did tonight, I would turn to Chiesa and say 'it's about you Federico -- great assist, great run and I didn't have to do a lot'. Maybe that's me being old-school.

"It was stupid, not smart in every sense. The good thing is that his teammates helped him to get the win over the line, but the thing is he is now suspended for Saturday and that is far from ideal."

Ekitike apologised to Liverpool fans on social media: "I was so excited to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match.

"The emotion got the better of me. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my teammates for this victory!"