Everton and Leeds United have settled a dispute related to the Merseyside club's breach of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the 2021-22 season, the PA news agency understands.

As first reported by The Athletic, the clubs have come to an amicable agreement, which PA understands was reached during the course of last season.

Neither club have commented on the matter.

Everton were initially docked 10 points in November 2023 over a PSR breach for the three-year period up to 2021-22, reduced to six on appeal in February 2024.

PSR permits losses of up to £105 million ($141.5m) over a three-year period, with Everton found to have exceeded the limit by £19.5m.

At the time the independent commission confirmed the sanction, on Nov. 17, 2023, the Premier League also published a commission judgment from May 2023 granting five clubs -- Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Leicester and Burnley -- 28 days from Nov. 17, 2023 to inform the commission of their intention to pursue a compensation claim.

With an agreement now understood to be in place with Leeds, the only one understood to still be outstanding is a claim from Burnley. It is understood no similar agreements to the one reached with Leeds were reached with Forest, Southampton or Leicester.

Everton finished 16th in 2021-22, one point and one place above Leeds. The 2021-22 Premier League annual report shows Everton received £1.9m more than Leeds in merit payments.