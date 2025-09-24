Arne Slot reacts to Hugo Ekitike's red card after scoring Liverpool's winning goal vs. Southampton in the Carabao Cup. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Federico Chiesa insists if he did not relish the challenge of competition posed by Liverpool's multi-talented squad he would have already left for an easier life.

The Italy international enjoyed his best game since arriving as last summer's sole signing with a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday night's 2-1 Carabao Cup win at home to Championship side Southampton.

He provided assists for British record signing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, the pair alone costing a combined £200 million ($268.7m) in a window of significant transfer business which appeared to further restrict Chiesa's opportunities.

With £100m signing Florian Wirtz also arriving, plus the emergence of 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, the future looked bleak and the former Juventus man was linked with a swift return to Serie A.

But Chiesa -- who on the day of his signing 13 months ago was captured playing You'll Never Walk Alone as his private jet flew over Anfield -- was not prepared to give up so easily.

"I play for a top club. This is maybe one of the top three in the world," he said.

"It's Liverpool -- of course they are going to buy top players; of course the competition is high. If I don't want competition, I go to another team.

"But I want the competition, I want to play here. Competition helps you to become a better player."

Federico Chiesa has impressed for Liverpool this season despite his limited game time. Getty

Already this season Chiesa has featured for 137 minutes and has one goal.

In the previous campaign it took him until the FA Cup third round in January to pass that mark as he struggled for match fitness, managing just 465 minutes in 14 appearances.

"I do feel much better in terms of physical ability and I think I have played more this year than last year combined. I'm happy and I have to continue on this path," the 27-year-old, who scored the important late third goal in the 4-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth on the opening day, said.

"It was really difficult but I don't think I was at the level the coach wanted me to play. I understood his choices.

"This year, it is different. I feel better physically and mentally. The coach has seen this and given me more opportunities.

"I'm glad that I have made some contributions in the Premier League. That is what Liverpool want from every player who plays for them. It is what the coach wants.

"If you play for Liverpool, you have to be able to make a difference. I'm very happy for the moment and I have to keep working hard to get more chances in the future."

- Liverpool's Slot: Ekitike's red card 'needless and stupid'

- Chelsea's Maresca: Might be 'impossible' to stop Liverpool

- Liverpool's Chiesa 'totally different' from last season - Slot

Despite appearances, Chiesa has become something of a cult hero on the Kop with their song about him hugely popular, even if it has created a fevered online debate in relation to the language it uses towards Juventus, considering the Heysel disaster history the two clubs share.

"Since last year I have been feeling I needed to give them something back. These first few appearances this year, I have given them something but I want to keep on doing it," he said.

"I like the chant, there is nothing wrong with it, but I have to give them more. The support is just amazing."

Chiesa has even taken being left out of the Champions League squad in order to fulfil UEFA's quota on overseas players in his stride.

"Of course I was sorry that I am not part of the Champions League squad, as to play in it is every player's dream," he said.

"I just said to the coach 'OK, no problem.' I will keep working hard and I will get my chances in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

"I am a professional player, I play for Liverpool and to do that is amazing."