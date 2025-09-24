Arne Slot reacts to Hugo Ekitike's red card after scoring Liverpool's winning goal vs. Southampton in the Carabao Cup. (1:46)

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni has pledged to return as soon as possible after his Liverpool debut ended in him being carried off on a stretcher.

Leoni, a £26 million ($35m) signing from Parma, hurt himself in a tackle late in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton and the fear is he has sustained a significant anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which will result in a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"I want to sincerely thank every single person who has shown me support in this difficult moment," the 18-year-old Italian wrote on Instagram.

"It wasn't the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible. Thank you so much!"

Leoni's injury is likely to offer a Champions League lifeline to forward Federico Chiesa, who was left out of the European squad by head coach Arne Slot due to UEFA regulations on non-homegrown players.