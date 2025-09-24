Open Extended Reactions

Holders Newcastle United will host Tottenham Hotspur, who also ended a long wait for a trophy last season with success in the Europa League, in one of four all top-flight ties in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The others are Liverpool at home to Crystal Palace, Arsenal vs. Brighton and Wolves hosting Chelsea.

Carabao Cup giantkillers Grimsby have another chance to cause an upset after being drawn at home to Brentford in the fourth round.

The only remaining League Two side have already dispatched Manchester United at home and Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday away and their reward is another Premier League opponent at home.

Championship side Swansea, the 2013 winners, host Manchester City while the other two Welsh teams left in the competition -- Wrexham and Cardiff -- face each other.

League One Wycombe also have the chance of creating an upset as they host Fulham.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Grimsby Town vs. Brentford

Swansea vs. Manchester City

Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Wrexham vs. Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

Wycombe vs. Fulham

