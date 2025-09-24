Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Diego Simeone praised Julián Álvarez as "the best player we have" after the forward scored a spectacular hat trick in Atlético Madrid's 3-2 comeback win over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Álvarez put Atlético ahead in the first half at the Metropolitano Stadium, before Rayo's Pep Chavarría levelled with a stunning long-distance strike on halftime.

The visitors then went ahead through Álvaro García, before two more goals from Álvarez -- including an 88th-minute winner -- gave Atletico just their second victory in LaLiga this season.

"[Álvarez] is very good -- he's the best player we have," Simeone told ESPN. "We have to look after him, we have to help him be better. We need to have him here for many years at Atlético Madrid, he's our difference-making player."

Álvarez had only scored one goal this season going into Tuesday's game, and appeared unhappy at being substituted in Atlético's previous match, a disappointing 1-1 draw at Mallorca, with Spanish media claiming he'd complained "always me" after being withdrawn.

"People said that on social media, but it's more something on the outside than on the inside," Álvarez told ESPN. "Everything is fine. Those weren't the words I used. They were other words, rude words. I was angry with myself because of how the game had gone. But these things always happen with how social media is nowadays."

Atlético's win transforms the mood at the club going into one of the biggest games of the LaLiga season, Saturday's derby with Real Madrid.

"Pure football. Football is fantastic," Simeone said. "That's the marvellous thing about this game. When it seems all is lost, faith, work and persistence, give you this joy every now and then."

"When you're at such a big club and you're not winning games, you feel pressure, not just from outside, but from yourself, your teammates, and the coach," defender Dávid Hancko told ESPN. "It's not easy when you think you're playing well, you're doing everything, but you're not winning games."

Saturday's opponents Real are top of the LaLiga table with maximum points so far this season, nine points ahead of Atlético.

"They're a team that's won all six games," Simeone said. "They're in an incredible moment, and they have decisive players all over the pitch. They've grown compared to last season in their collective play. They're a great opponent."