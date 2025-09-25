Open Extended Reactions

Darren Burgess has been appointed as Juventus' new director of performance. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former Liverpool and Arsenal fitness guru Darren Burgess has been appointed as Juventus' new director of performance.

The Australian-born Burgess has joined the Serie A giants after spending the past four years at AFL minor premiers, the Adelaide Crows. Burgess joined the Crows from AFL rivals Melbourne after overseeing the Demons' rise to the 2021 premiership.

Before that he had stints with the Socceroos, Liverpool, Arsenal, and the Crows' city rivals Port Adelaide.

Burgess said the chance to join Juventus as director of performance was impossible to refuse.

"I have always had a passion for the world game," he said in a statement issued by the Crows on Thursday.

"And the scope of this new position is expansive and presents fresh leadership and senior executive level challenges."

Burgess will be replaced by former Port Adelaide fitness manager Ian McKeown.

McKeown, who spent 2013 to 2021 at the Power, has most recently worked in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.