Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, after both teams racked up wins in midweek Carabao Cup action.

The victories were achieved in contrasting fashion, with Chelsea coming back from a goal down to beat League One side Lincoln City while Brighton dismantled Barnsley with a 6-0 win as Diego Gómez scored four goals.

Enzo Maresca's side have a tough run of fixtures coming up, with games against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest sandwiched between their UEFA Champions League fixtures against Benfica and Ajax. The nervy win over Lincoln City will do little to assuage Chelsea fans' fears after losses to Bayern Munich and Manchester United diminished early-season optimism.

Robert Sánchez, who was sent off in the loss to Man United will return from suspension, but Maresca's injury list remains long. Cole Palmer is unlikely to feature, and with Facundo Buonanotte ineligible to face his parent club, Chelsea will need makeshift attacking options in central midflied. João Pedro missed the trip to Lincoln, and remains a doubt for this game, which might force Maresca into fielding Tyrique George as a makeshift striker once more. Marc Guiu, recalled from his Sunderland loan, also remains an option.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer talks with manager Enzo Maresca after he was substituted during the Premier League match with Manchester United. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fabian Hürzeler has an injury list of his own, with Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinsheldwood out in the long-term, while Maxim De Cuyper remains a doubt. Brighton's form has been inconsistent this season, with impressive wins over the likes of Manchester City juxtaposed against losses to Bournemouth and Everton. They even led 2-0 against Tottenham last weekend, only to let their opponents back in to finish with a 2-2 draw.

Hürzeler has triumphed in two of three games against Maresca, with Brighton defeating Chelsea at home 3-0 (PL) and 2-1 (FA Cup) last season, although a Cole Palmer-inspired Chelsea won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea have lost only one of their last twelve home games against Brighton, who can draw level with Maresca's side on points with a win on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will not be telecast in the UK, and will be on NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. IST and 12 a.m. AEST, Sunday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Darren England

Team News:

Chelsea

Facundo Buonanotte, M: OUT, ineligible to face parent club

Cole Palmer, F: groin, DOUBT

João Pedro, F: knock, DOUBT

Moisés Caicedo, M: knock, DOUBT

Benoît Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Brighton & Hove Albion

Maxim De Cuyper, D: knee, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT, est. return Jan 2026

Solly March, M: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Jack Hinsheldwood, M: ankle, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reese James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Andrey Santos | CM: Enzo Fernández

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Tyrique George | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Marc Guiu

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1)

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Joël Veltman | CB: Jan Paul van Hecke | CB: Lewis Dunk | LB: Ferdi Kadioglu

CM: Carlos Baleba | CM: Diego Gómez

RW: Yankuba Minteh | CAM: Georginio Rutter | LW: Kaoru Mitoma

CF: Danny Welbeck

Stats:

Brighton have managed only one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last twelve Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, winning nine.

Chelsea are the only team in the Premier League who have yet to name a player aged 30 or over in their matchday squad.

Moisés Caicedo leads the league in tackles and interceptions this season.

Latest news and analysis:

Carabao Cup draw: Holders Newcastle host Spurs

Chelsea travel to Wolves while Brighton have a tough away game against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Maresca's halftime fury inspires Chelsea comeback

Chelsea avoided becoming the latest giant to crash out of the Carabao Cup by beating League One Lincoln City after a second-half fightback.

First-month grades for all 20 Premier League teams:

From an A+ to F Is your team acing -- or flunking -- the early part of the Premier League season?

Onana's Man United tenure should make Baleba think twice about a move

Two of Cameroon's Indomitable Lions -- Carlos Baleba and Andre Onana -- are seeing their career fortunes fluctuate after associations with Manchester United, and with AFCON drawing near, should that cause a rethink?

Maresca: Might be 'impossible' to stop Liverpool

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca fears it could be "impossible" for any team to stop Liverpool from retaining their Premier League crown.