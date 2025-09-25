Man City vs Burnley: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Man City boss reacts to his team's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup. (1:19)

Manchester City's schedule offers no respite as they are back in Premier League action on Saturday against Burnley, with just a two day rest following their third-round Carabao Cup victory over League One side Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night. With a midweek Champions League trip to Monaco up next, Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate his side a fair bit against Burnley.

Former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey's two sons, Reigan and Jaden, both made their debut for City against Huddersfield, with six players from the academy making the starting XI. City's squad were left on their last legs in the intense 1-1 draw away to Arsenal last weekend, with Erling Haaland a casualty. A back issue saw the Norwegian striker miss the trip to Huddersfield and he remains a doubt for this game.

Phil Foden and Savinho were on the scoresheet for City in midweek, with the former expected to feature again as Guardiola remains short on options. As many as seven City players could miss the game against Burnley, which could see the likes of Divine Mukasa earn some Premier League minutes.

Burnley, meanwhile, were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Cardiff, with Scott Parker's heavily-rotated side losing 1-2 at home. Burnley have lost four of seven games this season in all competitions, although they were unfortunate to concede injury-time penalties in losses to Manchester United and Liverpool.

A trip to the Etihad isn't ideal as Parker hopes to end a run of four games without a win in all competitions, especially since City have not dropped points at home against Burnley in the last ten games between the pair. Even a goal is a tall ask, as Burnley have scored only once in their last nine trips to the Etihad, while conceding 31 goals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

How to watch:

The match will not be telecast in the UK, and will be on NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET; 7.30 p.m. IST, Monday and 12 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Referee: Rob Jones

VAR: Paul Howard

Team News:

Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic, M: achilles tendon, OUT, est. return early Nov

Omar Marmoush, F: knee, OUT, est. return early Oct

Rayan Cherki, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late Oct

Rayan Ait-Nouri, D: ankle, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Abdukodir Khusanov, D: knock, OUT

Nico O'Reilly, D: knock, DOUBT

Erling Haaland, F: back, DOUBT

Burnley

Jacob Bruun Larsen, F: knock, DOUBT

Connor Roberts, D: knee, OUT, est.return early Oct

Jordan Beyer, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, OUT, est. return Jan 2026

Expected Lineups:

Manchester City (4-3-3)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Rico Lewis | CB: Rúben Dias | CB: Josko Gvardiol | LB: Nathan Aké

CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Rodri | CM: Bernardo Silva

RW: Phil Foden | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jérémy Doku

Burnley (4-3-3)

GK: Martin Dúbravka

RB: Kyle Walker | CB: Hjalmar Ekdal | CB: Maxime Estève | LB: Quilindschy Hartman

CM: Josh Cullen | CDM: Josh Laurent | CM: Lesley Ugochukwu

RW: Loum Tchaouna | CF: Lyle Foster | LW: Jaidon Anthony

Stats:

Manchester City have never lost to Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, with their most recent home loss coming in the FA Charity Shield at Maine Road in 1973. City's last league loss at home to Burnley came in 1963.

Burnley's last win over Man City was in the 2014-15 season, a 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

City have won their last 13 games against Burnley in all competitions, with a goal difference of +44.

City's tally of seven points from five games is their lowest in the Premier League since the 2006-07 season.

Burnley have conceded the most xG (10.5) of any team in the league.

