Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United track Semenyo

Premier League clubs are lining up to battle for AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, while Kobbie Mainoo still wants out of Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Antoine Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bournemouth are expected to hold firm amid interest from Premier League teams in winger Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk. After being linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United, clubs are expected to "reignite" their pursuit of the 25-year-old in 2026. Semenyo has scored three goals while assisting another two in five league matches this season. Contracted at the club until the summer of 2030, the Cherries are unlikely to change their previous valuation of £70 million, though that could increase if Semenyo continues his hot form. He has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

- Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave the club on loan in January despite holding talks with manager Ruben Amorim, reports the Daily Mirror. The 20-year-old is keen to play regularly amid hopes of starring for England at the FIFA World Cup next year, and he is set to push for a temporary move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window opens. Mainoo is reported to have been informed that he is in the Red Devils' first-team plans, but he is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season, with 76 minutes played across three substitute appearances.

-Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in Juventus defender Bremer, Calciomercato reports. The Bundesliga side are latest team looking at the 28-year-old, but a deal could be difficult, with the Bianconeri only willing to listen to offers that would be considered "mind-blowing" in the region of €70 million to €80 million. Bremer has found form since returning to the side after missing a lengthy spell of matches through an ACL injury.

- Discussions are ongoing between winger Michael Olise and the Bayern Munich hierarchy regarding a new contract, Bild reports. The club are yet to make official contact with the 23-year-old's representatives, but negotiations are expected to begin soon. Impressive performances have seen Olise directly contribute to four goals in four Bundesliga appearances. His deal at the Allianz Arena doesn't expire until the summer of 2029, but he could be rewarded for his form to fend off interest from other clubs. Olise has recently been linked with Liverpool as a potential future successor to Mohamed Salah.

- Manchester United are preparing to move on midfielder Casemiro to make room for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to The Sun. Baleba, 21, has emerged as one of the top options on the Red Devils' shortlist to strengthen at the No. 6 position, and they are also willing to permanently part ways with winger Jadon Sancho to help meet the €120 million valuation set by the Seagulls. The report adds that centre-back Harry Maguire, 33, could also be offered a new deal on a reduced salary.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:26 Could Vinicius Jr really leave Real Madrid? Gab Marcotti discusses the possibility of Vinicius Jr leaving Real Madrid and where he could go.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are still facing difficulty agreeing a new contract with defender Ibrahima Konaté. The Reds have not made any progress towards an agreement with the 26-year-old, who will be able to sign a precontract agreement with a club from outside of the Premier League from January. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Both Manchester City and Manchester United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest's Elliott Anderson among the potential options. (Daily Telegraph)

- Negotiations are ongoing between Borussia Dortmund and winger Karim Adeyemi over a new contract. His deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Clubs in Europe are tracking Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andres. Real Madrid would be entitled to 50% of any future transfer fee. (Diario AS)

- Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid and England international midfielder Conor Gallagher on deadline day of the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

- Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure. (TBR Football)

- Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been identified as one of the top options by Manchester United as a replacement for Ruben Amorim if they decide to part ways with their current head coach. (TEAMtalk)

- Leeds United will attempt to offload goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window. (TEAMtalk)

- No reinforcements will be brought in by Barcelona despite the long-term injury to Gavi. (Marca)

- Goalkeeper Yann Sommer as well as centre-backs Francesco Acerbi and Stefan De Vrij, aren't expected to be offered contract extensions, with all three out of contract next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea are open to reinforcing the squad in the January transfer window and are already scouting several players. (Daily Mail)