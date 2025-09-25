Open Extended Reactions

Former England international Emile Heskey's sons, Reigan and Jaden Heskey, both made their senior debuts for Manchester City in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield on Wednesday.

Nearly 10 years on from Emile Heskey's final first-team bow for Bolton Wanderers that saw him cap of a career that included spells at Liverpool and Leicester City as well as 62 England caps, Reigan, 17, and Jaden, 19, became the first set of brothers to play for City since Kolo and Yaya Touré.

"Today, six players from the academy made the starting XI," Guardiola said.

"Two more came on, the Heskey brothers. I think their father and mother will be so proud of their kids. That's really cool."

Both Reigan and Jaden have come through City's academy, regularly appearing for the club's Premier League 2 side. They have also played together in the UEFA Youth League.