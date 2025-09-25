Manchester United winger Antony explains how important his family have been in helping him through a rough time in his career. (1:29)

Antony gave a glimpse against Nottingham Forest as to why Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo believes the Manchester United flop might be "the most important signing" in the club's history.

The 25-year-old has been reborn in Andalusia after an underwhelming stint at Old Trafford, where he failed to get anywhere near justifying the lofty fee paid to Ajax three years ago.

Antony arrived for an eye-popping €95 million ($111.6m), plus a potential €5m in add-ons, but failed to consistently impress and fell down the pecking order at United.

The Brazil international sparkled after joining Betis on loan in January and made the move permanent after protracted talks brought a deadline-day switch for up to €25m.

United included a clause that gives them 50% of any future deal for Antony, who followed a smart assist with a late goal to secure a 2-2 draw in Wednesday's Europa League opener against Forest.

Betis sporting director Fajardo told the PA news agency: "I am 100% sure that maybe Antony is the most important signing in Betis' history.

"Everything [about the signing] because the talent, the level of the player, the level of the club as Manchester United -- a big team, a big project, so I am 100% sure that Antony is the best signing in Betis' history."

Antony has impressed ever since joining Real Betis, initially on loan, and scored the equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Antony is treated like a king in the green and white half of Seville, where his goals and creativity helped Betis reach their first ever European final in May.

Manuel Pellegrini's side lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the Conference League showpiece but that night in Poland highlighted the club's continued growth.

"When players like Antony comes to Betis, it's very, very important," Fajardo said. "It helps Betis to continue growing in Europe. Last season since Antony arrived, we got to play in a European final.

"Antony, players like Gio [Lo Celso] and Isco, are very, very important because they are the example that Betis continues growing, that we are a serious club in Europe and players in the top level want to come to play in Betis."

Betis are always striving to strike a balance between developing talent and signing quality within financial restrictions that would make Premier League clubs squirm.

But the LaLiga club are fiercely ambitious, as seen with the start of the redevelopment of their Benito Villamarin home and attracting a player like Antony from United.

"We started to discuss with Manchester about Antony in May, June because we needed a lot of time for convincing Manchester," Fajardo said. "But Antony, the agent, his family were convinced to come to Betis again.

"In the first moment we spoke with Manchester United for Antony to stay in Betis one year more on loan.

"But for Antony, for Manchester it was very, very important to recover the investment, so for Betis it was not easy. The move was so much for us.

"But Manchester United made a big effort, Betis made a big effort, Antony made a big, big effort to play here again. Maybe in that situation that was the secret."

Betis may not be able to compete with Premier League clubs' financial clout, but they boast talent that Fajardo hopes can see them to push for Europa League glory this season.

"For Betis it is not easy to sign players from Premier League, because the difference in respect to the salary between the Premier League and LaLiga is too big," Fajardo added.

"But when a player like Antony, for example, wants to come to Betis it's easier.

"Antony only thought to play in Betis again, so when you have a negotiation with a big club in Manchester United, a club that paid a big amount for Antony, it's not easy. But the player wants to play in Betis."