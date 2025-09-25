Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool will look to continue their winning streak in the Premier League as they take on the only other unbeaten team in the league Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot's defending champions have played five matches so far this season and won all five to sit top of the table. Oliver Glasner's Palace are fifth with two wins and three draws.

Liverpool will miss their striker Hugo Ekitike on Saturday as he's suspended after getting sent off in their League Cup match against Southampton, which they won 2-1. Alexander Isak, who played the first half and opened the scoring for Liverpool in the League Cup tie, is in line to start against the FA Cup winners.

In the absence of Ekitike, Federico Chiesa might get a chance to feature in the match after his impressive performance against Southampton. For Palace, forward Ismaïla Sarr could make his return to the starting XI after missing out games since the end of August due to a thigh injury.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will not be televised in the U.K. It's available on Peacock in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27, 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. IST and 12 a.m. (Sept. 28, AEST).

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Matt Donohue

Team news:

Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni, D: Knee injury, OUT

Hugo Ekitike, F: Suspended, OUT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: Hamstring, DOUBT

Crystal Palace

Yeremy Pino, M: Knock, DOUBT

Walter Benitez, GK: Finger injury, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch

AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Alexander Isak | LW: Cody Gakpo

Crystal Palace

GK: Dean Henderson

CB: Marc Guéhi | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Chris Richards

RWB: Daniel Muñoz | CM: Adam Wharton | CM: Will Hughes | LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

AM: Ismaïla Sarr | AM: Daichi Kamada

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Stats:

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (drawn three, lost 12).

Palace and Liverpool are only two unbeaten sides so far this season. Liverpool have won all five of their matches and Crystal Palace have won two and drawn three so far.

Palace are unbeaten in their opening five matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1990-91 when they went on to finish third, their best ever finish in the top-flight.

Liverpool have won nine and lost none of their last 10 away league games against Palace -- their longest ongoing unbeaten run away from home in the league against any side.

Latest news and analysis:

Ekitike red card: Why was he sent off? What game will he miss?

Amongst the jubilant cheers of the Anfield crowd though, Ekitike made a foolish error, peeling off his shirt to show his name to the crowd.

Isak's first Liverpool goal could be the start of something special

With Isak now off the mark, it could be the perfect opportunity for the Reds' new No. 9 to really make a statement.

Liverpool will have to be patient to see the best of Wirtz

It has been three months since Liverpool sealed a deal worth up to £116 million to make Florian Wirtz their new game-changer, but they may need to wait another year at least to start seeing a return on their investment.