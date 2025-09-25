Jessica Naz was substituted at half-time of Spurs' League Cup win over Aston Villa. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham have criticised the "disgraceful" racist abuse directed towards Jessica Naz on social media, with the forward saying she is "done being quiet."

Naz posted on her Instagram stories she was "subjected to racial abuse" in her direct messages following Tottenham's penalty shootout victory over Aston Villa in the Women's League Cup on Wednesday.

Spurs said in a statement: "The club is disgusted by the racist abuse received by Jessica Naz via social media.

"Jess has spoken out against this disgraceful behaviour - and we stand by her in calling out this unacceptable and cowardly act.

"We are working with the appropriate authorities and social media platforms to identify the responsible party, and we will be taking the strongest action against them.

"There is no place for racism in our sport or anywhere in society. We stand with Jess."

Naz wrote: "I was going to wait till after the game to speak because I'm done being quiet. I was subjected to racial abuse in my DMs.

"Racism in any form is unacceptable and is important to address this behaviour and ensure that steps are taken to prevent it from happening again."