JOHOR, Malaysia -- For 45 minutes or so of Thursday's ASEAN Club Championship clash at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, it looked like an upset might be on the cards.

Or, at the very least, that the favourites might be denied.

But with a scintillating start to the second half, where they scored twice inside the opening seven minutes, Johor Darul Ta'zim would set the stage for what ultimately proved to be a commanding 4-0 win over Bangkok United -- maintaining their perfect start to the tournament in the process.

Bérgson da Silva will naturally grab the headlines following a fine hat-trick but he was far from the only star to shine -- with João Figueiredo also continuing his impressive start to life at JDT with his third goal in two outings in the competition, while Arif Aiman was electrifying down the right especially once he played with less defensive responsibility after the interval.

More to follow...