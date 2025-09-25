Villarreal vs Athletic Club: How to watch live on Disney+, kick-off time, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Villarreal head into matchday seven in fine form, sitting in third in LaLiga with 13 points in six games and will be looking to keep the momentum going as they host fellow top five side Athletic Club at Estadi de la Ceràmica.

Athletic have been unpredictable this season, winning their first three league games before losing the next two and then drawing against Girona in midweek. Ernesto Valverde will want his team to gain more consistency and a positive result at high-flying Villarreal would be the right start.

Ion Alcoba Beitia / Getty Images

That, though, will be easier said than done. The home side are the third highest scorers in the league (behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid, unsurprisingly) with 12 goals and have dug deep into their squad to get through a long injury list this early into the season. Winger Tajon Buchanan leads their scoring charts with three and his battle with Athletic fullback Yuri Berchiche will be one to keep an eye on.

Will Villarreal be able to maintain their winning form and keep the pressure on the big two? Will Athletic find a way to get their season up and running?

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Disney+ in the U.K., Watch ESPN in the United States, BeIN Sports in Australia, and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST Sunday and 5:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue: Estadi de la Ceràmica, Villarreal

Referee: TBC.

VAR: TBC.

Team news:

Villarreal

Logan Costa, D: ACL, OUT, est. return early April

Pau Cabanes, F: ACL, OUT, est. return early April

Gerard Moreno, F: Hamstring, OUT, est. return early October

Santi Comesana, M: muscle: OUT, est. return mid October

Juan Foyth, D, muscle: OUT, est. return late October

Ayoze Perez, F: Muscle, DOUBT

Willy Kambwala, D: Hamstring, DOUBT

Athletic Club

Unai Egiluz, D: OUT, ACL, est. return mid-Feb

Beñat Prados, M, OUT, ACL, est. return July 2026

Nico Williams, F/M, OUT, est. return late-Sept.

Expected Lineups:

Villarreal (4-4-2)

GK: Luiz Junior

RB: Santiago Mourino | CB: Renato Veiga | CB: Rafa Marin | LB: Sergi Cardona

RW: Tajon Buchanan | CM: Pape Gueye | CM: Thomas Partey | LW: Alberto Moleiro

CF: Nicolas Pepe | CF: Georges Mikautadze

Athletic Club (4-2-3-1)

GK: Unai Simón

RB: Jesús Areso | CB: Aitor Paredes | CB: Aymeric Laporte | LB: Yuri Berchiche

CM: Mikel Jauregizar | CM: Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta

RW: Iñaki Williams | CAM: Oihan Sancet | LW: Unai Gómez

CF: Gorka Guruzeta

Stats:

Buchanan is joint sixth in early stages of the Pichichi Trophy (golden boot) race, with three goals. Kylian Mbappe tops it with seven.

Sergi Cardona is joint sixth in the top assists chart, with two. Getafe's Luis Milla leads with four.

Over their last five matches, Villarreal are W1, D2, L2 against Athletic.

