Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back! With a new 18-team format, single group-stage table and tons of the world's best female players on show, this season will be bigger than ever. And you can catch every game live on Disney+ across Europe.

Holders Arsenal face eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the first round of fixtures, while the second of last year's semifinals, Chelsea vs. Barcelona, is also on the cards for later in the competition.

So what do you need to know? What are the talking points? What about each of the 18 teams? And where might they all finish in the table? Emily Keogh and Sam Marsden give us the lowdown.

- Thakur: How will OL Lyonnes' spending impact UWCL charge?

- Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí ready for 'more competitive' UWCL

- Thakur: Why are Barça's Ballon d'Or pair Bonmati, Lopez so special?

Are we excited for the new format?

The switch to the Swiss model, mirroring the men's Champions League, comes at a good time. As the quality rises across the board, an increase to 18 teams enables more sides to benefit from playing against better opposition regularly. Even if that means some heavy defeats for the smaller teams this year, it should bring long-term improvements.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

There are also heavyweight matchups from the start, with holders Arsenal meeting eight-time winners OL Lyonnes and Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich in the opening round of games. Barça also travel to Chelsea later in the league phase. These are games that would have been impossible to see in the group stage, when the top seeds didn't play each other.

"It's [going to be] a very exciting season because the Champions League is changing," Barça midfielder Aitana Bonmatí told ESPN this month. "I think it's one of the best [things] they could do because it makes it more competitive. It's better for everyone." -- Sam Marsden

Can Arsenal defend their title and who has the best chance from England's participants?

Staying at the top is often harder than getting there, and Arsenal face a tough season ahead. Underdogs in last year's final against Barcelona, they pulled off what few could, breaking down the Catalan side while keeping them out at the other end for an historic 1-0 win. With key additions this summer and a full season under manager Renée Slegers, who took over last October, a semifinal spot seems a realistic goal.

For Chelsea, this is a make-or-break year. Despite domestic dominance -- winning every WSL title since 2019 -- they've failed to reach a European final since 2021, and the aggregate 8-2 thrashing by Barcelona in last season's semifinal still stings. With millions spent to sign center back Naomi Girma, winger Alyssa Thompson, and right back Ellie Carpenter this summer, they must prove that investment can finally take them further and make it to Oslo for the final.

Finally, Manchester United enter their first-ever European campaign as underdogs. The pressure of the club's legacy in the men's game looms large, but with a thin squad, keeping their players fit is key. If they manage that, they might just sneak through into the latter stages. -- Emily Keogh

Can anyone stop Barcelona?

Arsenal showed in last season's final that Barça are beatable. We already knew that, on their day, Chelsea or OL Lyonnes can also compete with the Spanish champions, but what Arsenal's win does is give confidence to other teams -- especially from England and Germany, and even Real Madrid, who beat Barça for the first time in Liga F last season -- that the competition is opening up.

Barça's cost-cutting has been well documented this summer. They have perhaps been slightly overplayed, with the Catalan side not losing any of their best players. However, they have lost depth, which opens them up to problems should they have any injuries this season. To compete on all fronts, they could find a squad of around 18 players is a little short come springtime. -- SM

How has OL Lyonnes' spending helped their cause?

While their biggest rivals in recent years, Barça, have been quiet this summer, OL Lyonnes have been extremely busy. They have picked off players from Paris Saint-Germain, Barça, Chelsea and Wolfsburg, bringing in both experience and potential. Ex-PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto is one of the best goal scorers in Europe, Jule Brand is a brilliant attacking option and USWNT internationals Korbin Shrader and Lily Yohannes have heaps of promise.

Perhaps the French side's biggest pickup, though, is former Barça coach Jonatan Giráldez, who arrived from sister club Washington Spirit. Giráldez led Barça to back-to-back Champions Leagues and his move sets up a fascinating narrative ahead of a potential meeting with his former club later in the competition.

However, with his reputation -- and OL Lyonnes' summer spending -- comes pressure. With the squad he has at his disposal, Giráldez will be expected to deliver a first European trophy since 2022 playing in the manner that bought Barça so much success. -- SM

Will German clubs mount a challenge this year?

Probably not. It may sound harsh, but expectations are low for both German clubs. Wolfsburg were once a force to be reckoned with in the women's game, but have steadily lost key players over the past two seasons and appear to be in transition. Since their last UWCL win and the 3-2 defeat in the 2023 final, they've struggled to reassert themselves at the top level, failing to even qualify the following year.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Bayern Munich, by contrast, have greater squad cohesion and depth than their domestic rivals but were dealt one of the toughest draws in the competition. While they are better positioned on paper, neither team have truly impressed in recent European campaigns and it feels like there are too many obstacles for them to make a serious run this time.

That said, the new 18-team, single-table format creates unpredictability across the board. If results elsewhere fall in their favor and they find form at the right time, there's a slim chance one could progress further than expected. -- EK

Who are the outsiders?

Paris FC have standout players like Clara Mateo and valuable experience in the competition, so they know what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Europe's best. With top clubs now regularly facing each other in the group stage, more points will be dropped across the board, creating an opening for well-organized sides to sneak into a knockout spot. And Paris FC could be one.

Elsewhere, Roma remain on the fringes after moving on from manager Alessandro Spugna in the summer. They're a strong attacking side with growing pedigree, but inconsistency may be their undoing -- though that could also work in their favor if opponents underestimate them.

Of all the team, Norwegian side Vålerenga are probably the true outsiders. They managed to avoid the toughest teams in the league phase and could quietly build momentum. It's a long shot, but in a competition where small margins matter and upsets are common, a bit of luck could work wonders. -- EK

Can Arsenal defend their crown this year? Or Will Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, or Chelsea get there instead? ESPN Illustration

TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEW

Stats via ESPN Global Sports Research.

ARSENAL

Fixtures: Lyon (h), Benfica (a), Bayern (a), Real Madrid (h), Twente (h), OH Leuven (a)

Manager: Renée Slegers

Star player: Mariona Caldentey

Key stat: Looking to join OL Lyonnes (8), Eintracht Frankfurt (4) and Barcelona (3) as the only teams with at least three UWCL titles.

As reigning champions, the Gunners are under pressure to deliver and all eyes will be on them. After ending an 18-year title drought, they've rediscovered their winning edge and are hungry for more. But with the crown comes a big target on their backs as every team will be eager to take points off them. Arsenal have strengthened their squad this summer to meet the challenge, adding Canada sensation Olivia Smith to a forward line already boasting Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly, and Caitlin Foord. And, after missing out on the Ballon d'Or to Aitana Bonmatí, Caldentey will be a key player in the engine room and looking to reach a fifth final in a row. -- EK

ATLÉTICO MADRID

Fixtures: St. Pölten (a), Manchester United (h), Juventus (h), Twente (a), Bayern Munich (h), OL Lyonnes (a)

Manager: Víctor Martín

Star player: Fiamma Benítez

Key stat: The first time the team have got past the qualifying rounds since 2020-21. Their four Liga F titles are tied for third-most behind Barcelona (10) and Athletic Club (5).

Atlético were the dominant force in Spain for several years but have fallen away since the emergence of Barça as one of the game's super powers. There are signs this year, though, that they could be one of the surprise packages in Europe. They have started well in Liga F, beating rivals Real Madrid already, and have some interesting young players in their squad. Fiamma Benítez, Luany and Júlia Bartel, on loan from Chelsea, have all started the campaign well. They are unlikely to compete with the very best sides, but could provide a few upsets. -- SM

BARCELONA

Fixtures: Bayern Munich (h), Roma (a), OH Leuven (h), Chelsea, (a), Benfica (h), Paris FC (a)

Manager: Pere Romeu

Star player: Aitana Bonmatí

Key stat: Could tie Frankfurt for the second-most titles in the competition, with their fourth. They could also break a tie for the most consecutive UWCL finals (both OL Lyonnes and Barcelona have previously made it to the final in five-straight seasons).

Barcelona lost depth this summer, but not quality, so don't sleep on them. Laia Aleixandri is the only addition to the squad, but they still have the best midfield in the game in Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas. Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor are a constant threat in the final third, too, but perhaps more importantly, they have a core of young players ready to make their mark. Kika Nazareth, Claudia Pina, Vicky López, Salma Paralluelo, Sydney Schertenleib and Esmee Brugts are all ready to play big roles. -- SM

play 0:48 Bonmatí: New Women's Champions League format improves competitiveness Aitana Bonmatí speaks about the Women's Champions League adopting the league phase format.

BAYERN MUNICH

Fixtures: Barcelona (h), Juventus (a), Arsenal (h), PSG (a), Atlético (h), Vålerenga (a)

Manager: Jose Barcala

Star player: Klara Bühl

Key stat: Looking for their first final appearance, having lost twice in the semifinals in 2018-19 and 2020-21 to Barcelona and Chelsea respectively.

Of all the teams in the competition, Bayern Munich arguably have one of the hardest runs of fixtures. Facing former winners Barcelona and current holders Arsenal, along with competition veterans Juventus and PSG, will be anything but easy for the German champions. They have never really kicked on past the quarterfinals either, so history isn't on their side. With good squad and some other results going their way, they could make it through but can't afford to drop many points. -- EK

BENFICA

Fixtures: Juventus (a), Arsenal (h), Twente (h), Paris FC (a), Barcelona (a), Paris Saint-Germain (h)

Manager: Ivan Baptista

Star player: Cristina Martín-Prieto

Key stat: Became the first Portuguese side to make the quarterfinals in 2023-24.

The Portuguese champions are as dominant in their homeland as they are unpredictable in Europe. They went from reaching the quarterfinals in 2024 -- drawing 4-4 with eventual winners Barça in the group stage -- to not even qualifying last year. They will have an eye on a top-12 finish this year and a place in the playoff round. Getting there may depend on the goals of Spain striker Martín-Prieto, a throwback No. 9 striker who has been superb since moving to Portugal in 2024. They have drawn some tough fixtures, though. -- SM

Chelsea have never won the UWCL title and lost to Barcelona last season in the semifinals. David Ramos/Getty Images

CHELSEA

Fixtures: Twente (a), Paris FC (h), St Pölten (a), Barcelona (h), Roma (h), Wolfsburg (a)

Manager: Sonia Bompastor

Star player: Sam Kerr

Key stat: Their only three defeats last season (and first losses under Bompastor) came in the Champions League knockouts (one loss vs Manchester City, and two vs. Barcelona). They completed their second domestic Treble, after 2021, to win the WSL, FA Cup and League Cup titles.

Despite holding the English title for the past six years, Chelsea have been unable to claim European glory. The title eluded them for 12 years under Emma Hayes and last season, under the guidance of former OL Lyonnes boss Sonia Bompastor, the club crashed out in the semifinals 8-2 on aggregate to Barcelona. Chelsea have failed to make it past the semis for the last three seasons, but now they have a squad depth unrivalled by any on the continent, it is crunch time. Prolific striker Sam Kerr is back from her 22-month injury absence, adding even more options up front, so there are no excuses for another disappointing campaign. -- EK

JUVENTUS

Fixtures: Benfica (h), Bayern Munich (a), Atlético Madrid (a), OL Lyonnes (h), St. Pölten (a), Manchester United (h)

Manager: Massimiliano Canzi

Star player: Cristiana Girelli

Key stat: Won their third domestic double in eight seasons of existence in 2024-25 as well as beating Paris Saint-Germain to make the Champions League group stage for the third time.

Italian football will hope the national team's run to the semifinals at Euro 2025 will have a knock-on effect for their clubs in Europe this season. Eight members of that Italy squad play for Juventus, who will be relatively happy with the way their fixtures have fallen. There is plenty of experience in the side, with former Arsenal midfielder Lia Wälti added to veterans Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea, and the Italian champions will be disappointed if they don't make the playoff round. -- SM

MANCHESTER UNITED

Fixtures: Vålerenga (h), Atlético (a), PSG (h), Wolfsburg (a), Lyon (h), Juventus (a)

Manager: Marc Skinner

Star player: Elisabeth Terland

Key stat: Progressed past the qualifying rounds for the first time in history, as Elisabeth Terland hit hat tricks against PSV and her former club Brann to finish as top scorer in qualifying with seven goals.

It's United's debut in the competition, having only reached the qualifiers once before -- when they failed to get through PSG in 2023 -- but a reunion with former goalkeeper Mary Earps is on the cards now. They have nothing to lose in their first campaign and although they're a top-three side in England, facing Juve, OL Lyonnes, Wolfsburg and PSG will be a real test of where they stand among the European elite. Manager Skinner has a dangerously thin squad, so competing in the WSL and on the continent in midweek will be tough to manage if there are any injuries. They deserve to be in the competition, but need to prove they can compete. -- EK

OH LEUVEN

Fixtures: Paris FC (a), Twente (h), Barcelona (h), Roma (h), PSG (a), Arsenal (h)

Manager: Arno van den Abbeel

Star player: Aurélie Reynders

Key stat: The first team from Belgium to reach the group stage, and the seventh of all countries to get this far on their European debut.

It was a remarkable feat for the Belgian minnows to make it to the league phase. Their first taste of European football came in the second qualifying round vs. SFK 2000, then Rosengård -- before beating Vorskla Poltava over two legs in the third round -- but that will be nothing compared to the caliber of teams that awaits them now. There is clearly a huge contrast between their players, facilities and resources, and those of their opponents but they were seen celebrating their draw and won't be cowering in fear at the prospect of stepping up a level. OH Levuen will be eager to prove themselves and everyone loves an underdog, so if you're wanting to back a history-making team then you should get behind them. -- EK

OL Lyonnes are looking to reclaim their perch at the top of the game. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

OL LYONNES

Fixtures: Arsenal (a), St. Pölten (h), Wolfsburg (h), Juventus (a), Manchester United (a), Atlético Madrid (h)

Manager: Jonatan Giráldez

Star player: Melchie Dumornay

Key stat: Record-holders with eight UWCL titles. Ada Hegerberg is also the top goal scorer in the history of the competition with 66 (scored with Stabaek, Turbine Potsdam, Lyonnes).

Picking a star player from this OL Lyonnes side is an impossible task. It's not an exaggeration to say they have 10 players who would be the star for most other teams in this year's competition. Coach Giráldez's dilemma is fitting all that talent into the same side and keeping them happy throughout the season. It may also take time for all the new signings to settle and Giráldez to implement his playing style, but the early signs are positive -- they have already smashed PSG 3-1 in the French league. -- SM

PARIS FC

Fixtures: Leuven (h), Chelsea (a), Real Madrid (a), Benfica (h), Vålerenga (a), Barcelona (h)

Manager: Sandrine Soubeyrand

Star player: Clara Mateo

Key stat: Became the first team ever to knock out two-time champions Wolfsburg before the quarterfinals in 2023-24.

It has previously been a rocky round for Paris FC in the UWCL. They pulled off a huge shock in the 2023-24 season, defeating both Arsenal and Wolfsburg to reach the competition, before beating Real Madrid 1-0 to finish a respectable third in their group. And though they lost 8-0 on aggregate to Manchester City in the qualifiers last season, the French club are excited to be back among the best in Europe. Paris FC will certainly be among the middle pack of teams who will be desperate to reach the quarterfinals, and they have a decent draw to help their chances. Though they face Barcelona and old foes Chelsea, they are more than capable of winning their other four games, so the new format may give them a shot at knockout football. -- EK

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Fixtures: Wolfsburg (a), Real Madrid (h), Manchester United (a), Bayern Munich (h), OH Leuven (h), Benfica (a)

Manager: Paulo César

Star player: Sakina Karchaoui

Key stat: Missed out on the group stage in 2024-25 after defeat by Juventus, ending a run of reaching at least the quarterfinals six years in a row and nine times in 10 seasons. Despite that record, they have not made the final since 2016-17.

PSG are regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League -- if you ignore the catastrophe of not qualifying for the group stage last year -- and are desperate to take the next step. A sign of their ambition was their €1 million move for Barça's Alexia Putellas this summer. That was a transfer they could not pull off in the end and the feeling is that their squad is weaker this year than last. Crystal Dunn, Olga Carmona and Rasheedat Ajibade are among the arrivals, but they lost some of their best players. Katoto and Shrader both moved to Lyon, while Grace Geyoro joined London City Lionesses. -- SM

REAL MADRID

Fixtures: Roma (h), Paris Saint‑Germain (a), Paris FC (h), Arsenal (a), Wolfsburg (h), Twente (a)

Manager: Pau Quesada

Star player: Sara Dabritz

Key stat: Contesting their fifth straight UWCL, their best result is reaching the quarterfinals twice in 2021-22 and 2024-25.

There is a talent in this Real Madrid squad and the disappointment is that they could be doing better than they have done in recent seasons. A change of coach, with Pau Quesada replacing Alberto Toril, may help them improve. Germany's Dabritz was added to a team this summer that already features Linda Caicedo, Caroline Weir and Athenea del Castillo, among others, and which should be closing the gap on the best teams in Europe. Beating Barcelona for the first time earlier this year will have boosted confidence and the belief they can go far in the Champions League. -- SM

ROMA

Fixtures: Real Madrid (a), Barcelona (h), Vålerenga (h), OH Leuven (a), Chelsea (a), St. Pölten (h)

Manager: Luca Rossettini

Star player: Manuela Giugliano

Key stat: Qualified for group stage phase in all four of their UWCL campaigns, with the furthest stage being the quarterfinals in 2022-23.

Roma have three tough matches and three winnable games. Under the leadership of new coach Luca Rossettini, they should be targeting a place in the playoff rounds. That may ultimately be the ceiling for this side, though. It sometimes feels they are too dependent on midfielder and captain Giugliano -- and her goals -- although others have chipped in this season so far. Switzerland's Alayah Pilgrim impressed in the recent Serie A Women's Cup, when Roma progressed to the final, where they suffered a 3-2 stoppage time loss to Juventus. -- SM

ST. POLTEN

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Fixtures: Atlético (h), OL Lyonnes (a), Chelsea (h), Vålerenga (a), Juventus (h), Roma (a)

Manager: Tuğberk Tanrıvermiş

Star player: Carina Brunold

Key stat: Advanced through qualifying for fourth year in a row and have won the Austrian Bundesliga in the last 10 completed seasons.

The Austrian side have been a staple in the group stage for the past few seasons, but have failed to kick on and reach the quarterfinals -- though maybe fourth time will be the charm as the new format has created more opportunities for the lower-ranked sides to make it through. Having beaten Fortuna Hjørring in qualifying, St. Pölten will fancy their chances against most of their league phase opponents except for OL Lyonnes and Chelsea. They have shown plenty of grit and determination before and could play a huge role in who makes it through. -- EK

TWENTE

Fixtures: Chelsea (h), Leuven (a), Benfica (a), Atlético (h), Arsenal (a), Real Madrid (h)

Manager: Joran Pot

Star player: Jill Roord

Key stat: They fell in three-straight qualifying phases before advancing to the group stage in the last two seasons. They are also 10-time Dutch league champions, the most titles in league history (started in 2007-08).

Roord, one of the Champions League's most-experienced veterans is back where it all began. The 28-year-old Netherlands midfielder has played in the competition with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Wolfsburg and Manchester City, and returned to her former club Twente -- where she played from 2013-2017, and scored 57 goals over 100 appearances. A reunion with Arsenal will be interesting, but Twente will be looking to make it past the league phase having struggled against Europe's elite since 2019.

VALARENGA

Fixtures: Man United (a), Wolfsburg (h), Roma (a), St Pölten (h), Paris FC (h), Bayern Munich (a)

Manager: Nils Lexerød

Star player: Olaug Tvedten

Key stat: Had the only draw in 48 group-stage matches last season (vs. Bayern Munich.)

As hosts of the Oslo final at their home ground in May, no team will be as eager to progress as Vålerenga. But, given their inexperience -- they have only been in the competition once before and finished bottom of their group -- it is a very, very long shot. Still, having avoided the "top four" of Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and OL Lyonnes in the draw, they will feel confident. Yes, they'll need to be close to perfect to defeat Wolfsburg, but they are more than capable of battling against Roma, Paris FC, St Pölten and Man United. And, even if the first five games don't go their way, they could play a role in deciding who gets through with their final game against Bayern. -- EK

WOLFSBURG

Fixtures: Paris Saint‑Germain (h), Vålerenga (h), OL Lyonnes (a), Manchester United (h), Real Madrid (a), Chelsea (h)

Manager: Stephan Lerch

Star player: Alexandra Popp

Key stat: 104 matches played in the tournament is the third-most all-time, after OL Lyonnes (152) and Arsenal (124).

The days of Wolfsburg being among the main contenders to win this competition feel like they have passed. Every summer they have to deal with the departure of their best players. This year it was Jule Brand's move to Lyon; last year it was Ewa Pajor joining Barcelona. It's hard to compete when you keep losing talent. That said, they remain competitive in Germany and still have a solid squad packed with experience. Decreased expectations may favour them when they face some of Europe's biggest teams this year with little to lose.