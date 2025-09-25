Who are the 2026 World Cup mascots? Maple, Zayu and Clutch!

Open Extended Reactions

Maple, Zayu and Clutch are the official mascots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA

The soccer-playing trio of Maple the Moose (representing Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (representing Mexico), and Clutch the Bald Eagle (representing the United States) were all officially unveiled on Thursday by FIFA ahead of next year's World Cup.

Symbolizing the home nations for 2026, all three mascots also include backstories of their own that were revealed by the competition's governing body.

In net as the goalkeeper, Maple is a street style-loving artist and music enthusiast who's journeyed across Canada, "found purpose through creativity, resilience, and unapologetic individuality. With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair."

Up top at striker, Zayu, from the jungles of southern Mexico, has "exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders. Off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride."

Last but definitely not least is Clutch, a midfielder that "possesses an unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism. Fearless on the pitch and uplifting off it, Clutch leads by action - rallying teammates, lifting spirits and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher. A social spark and sports fanatic, Clutch, like all great midfielders, unites people wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion and play."

Regarding the mascots, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that they "are central to the incredible, entertaining atmosphere we're creating for this game-changing tournament. They'll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world."

Along with Thursday's reveal of the soccer-loving trio, FIFA also announced that the mascots will also be available in a licensed title video game called FIFA Heroes that will be launched next year.