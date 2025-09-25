Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane can eclipse both Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland on Friday night by becoming the fastest player in Europe's top five leagues to score 100 goals for a club this century.

The England captain needs two more against Werder Bremen on Friday night to reach the landmark in one game less than it took Ronaldo and Haaland, who both hit the mark for Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively in 105 matches.

Kane has notched 98 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, including eight goals -- and two-hat tricks -- in their first four Bundesliga games this season. He has scored 14 goals in eight games this season in total.

"The way he leads by example, the way he dedicates himself, that shows what great form he's in," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said.

"Our hope is that we'll continue to be very successful with Harry in the future."

Harry Kane has enjoyed a prolific start to the season with Bayern Munich.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany added: "I see that he still has the hunger to win trophies -- and he can do that at Bayern.

"He's always been a goalscorer, but I think he's opened up his game -- the way he drops back between the lines.

"In the end, that allows him to escape the attention of the defenders. And with that he's developing further, he's a leader in the team."

Bayern will still be without Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic against Bremen at the Allianz Arena, but Jonas Urbig could return to contention as Kompany's side bid to extend their 100 percent league start to five matches.

It is not just Kane who has been in prolific form to start the season. Bayern's 18 goals is the most by a team through four games in Bundesliga history

Bremen head coach Horst Steffen, whose side sit 14th in the table after winning only one of their first four, said his players will be giving Kane special attention.

Steffen said: "We shouldn't get any penalties against us. He's so clever and has such fine feet, it makes him very difficult to predict.

"He likes to drop deep from midfield and play good passes himself. We generally have to defend well and need a lot of players around him who can defend him.

"But we're going to Munich with a bold attitude. We'll certainly only have around 30 percent possession and will have to defend a lot. This is Bayern Munich -- a top European team."

