Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar has died from a significant brain injury suffered during an incident in an English non-league match, his club Chichester City has confirmed.

It has been reported Vigar, 21, collided with a concrete wall in Saturday's game at Wingate and Finchley in the seventh tier of English football when he was trying to keep the ball from going off the pitch.

After being taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma, Vigar had surgery on Tuesday aimed at helping his recovery but he died on Thursday morning.

"It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar," the club said in a statement on social media.

"We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time. Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club."

Chichester have postponed Saturday's scheduled match against Lewes.

Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar has died at the age of 21. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A statement from Vigar's family, posted by the club, read: "After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma.

"On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.

"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved."

Vigar joined Arsenal's academy in 2017 and signed as a professional in 2022. He was described as a "powerful and versatile forward."

He left Arsenal in the summer of 2024 without having made a senior appearance and also had a loan spell with Derby under-21s as well as Hastings and Eastbourne Borough.

A statement from Derby read: "All at Derby County are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Vigar.

"Billy spent the second half of the 2022-23 season with the Academy on loan from Arsenal, making several appearances for the Under-21s.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

The semi-professional Isthmian League Premier Division, which Chichester plays in, said a minute of silence would be observed before all matches this weekend and all players would wear black armbands.

Information from PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.