Newcastle vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Arsenal follow their third-round Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale with a trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday. St. James' Park has proven to be a bit of a bogey ground for Arsenal, who have lost their last three games there.

Mikel Arteta has come under fire for his "handbrake" tactics recently, which saw Arsenal drop points at home against Manchester City, needing a late Gabriel Martinelli strike to salvage a 1-1 draw. A fixture against Newcastle will witness the two best defences in the league, and it is unlikely to be a high-scoring fixture.

All the more so for Eddie Howe's side, who have struggled without Alexander Isak this season, with the second-worst shot conversion rate (5.6%) in the league, only behind Aston Villa. Newcastle have been involved in three goalless draws this season, but looked to have found their scoring touch in a 4-1 win over Bradford in midweek action.

Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Port Vale, with Mikel Arteta playing a much-rotated side. Martin Ødegaard and Piero Hincapié remain injury doubts for the game against Newcastle, with Arteta unlikely to risk the duo in a potentially bruising encounter. Mikel Merino could once again continue as Arsenal's 'attacking' midfielder, although both him and Eze featured in midweek.

Newcastle remain without Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa, with Fabian Schär a doubt for this game. Eddie Howe saw William Osula pick up a brace against Bradford, but will revert to Nick Woltemade in all likelihood against Arsenal.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, September 28 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11.30 a.m. ET; 9 p.m. IST and 1.30 a.m. AEST, Monday)

Venue: St. James Park, Newcastle.

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Darren England

Team News:

Newcastle United

Fabian Schär, D: DOUBT

Jacob Ramsey, M: ankle, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Yoane Wissa, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late Dec

Martin Ødegaard, M: shoulder, DOUBT

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return late Nov

Piero Hincapié, D: groin, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Newcastle United

GK: Nick Pope

RB: Kieran Trippier | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Dan Burn | LB: Valentino Livramento

CM: Bruno Guimarães | CDM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Joelinton

RW: Anthony Elanga | CF: Nick Woltemade | LW: Anthony Gordon

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel Magalhães | LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice | CM: Mikel Merino | CM: Martín Zubimendi

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Viktor Gyökeres | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Stats:

Arsenal have only conceded one goal from open-play across seven games this season in all competitions, and two goals overall. Newcastle have not conceded in four of five Premier League games this season (including three goalless draws).

Arsenal have conceded just 3.73 xG in seven games this season in all competitions, the best of any team in the Premier League. Newcastle United's 3.98 xG conceded from seven games is the next best in the league.

Newcastle United have won their last three games against Arsenal at home (all competitions) without conceding a single goal. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have only lost away to Man City (5) more than Newcastle (4).

The clubs each had 1-0 wins over the other at home in the PL last season, while Newcastle won both legs of their Carabao Cup semifinal 2-0.

Bukayo Saka has the chance to become the second-youngest player in Arsenal's history (and eighth overall) to have 100 goal involvements for the club (currently 99 with 54 goals and 45 assists).

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 16 away games in the Premier League - to Liverpool earlier this season.

