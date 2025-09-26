Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look to Bayern's Upamecano

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their defense with a move for Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano, while Barcelona have added Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy to their shortlist. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sergio Busquets announces he'll retire after MLS season

- Galliani, Berlusconi family exit Monza as U.S. takeover confirmed

- Ex-Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar, 21, dies from brain injury

Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano will be a free agent in 2026. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bild reports that Liverpool are lining up a move for Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano. The Reds are exploring options as they look to reinforce their defense, and they could challenge Real Madrid in the race for the 26-year-old France international, who will soon enter the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga champions view Upamecano as a key player and are expected to begin contract talks amid hopes of signing him to an extension, but are aware clubs from outside Germany can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

- Barcelona have added Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy to their shortlist, according to Bild. The LaLiga club are reportedly exploring multiple options as they look for a long term successor to 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, and Guirassy, 29, is the latest to be placed on their radar. Dortmund don't want to part ways with their star forward, but reports have indicated that there may be a release clause in his contract that allows specific clubs to sign him for €70 million.

- Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher will return to the Premier League if he leaves the LaLiga club, says TEAMtalk. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with the former Chelsea star, and the Red Devils are reported to have opted against a move for him at the end of the summer transfer window. Gallagher, 25, remains a regular for manager Diego Simeone, having made seven appearances across all competitions this season, but could choose to head back to England.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha on a permanent deal, according to TalkSPORT, and are already inclined to activate the £27m option in his loan deal. Palhinha, 30, has been a standout performer for manager Thomas Frank, with two goals in seven appearances across all competitions this season, and has previous experience of the Premier League with Fulham.

- Chelsea are confident of signing AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, reports TEAMtalk. The Blues are reported to have decided against a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined Manchester City for €30m from PSG this summer, after placing Maignan at the top of their shortlist. Maignan, 30, will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement when he enters the final six months of his deal at San Siro in January, as the Rossoneri have not made progress over an extension.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Beth Lindop looks at a possible defensive move for Liverpool.

Liverpool's need to sign a center back -- either in January or next summer -- is glaring. The Premier League champions missed out on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi when his £35m transfer collapsed at the 11th hour and there is an expectation they will revisit that deal in the near future. Guehi is available on a free transfer next summer, but an injury to new signing Giovanni Leoni might compel Liverpool to move for the England international in January. Meanwhile, the future of Ibrahima Konate -- who is also out of contract next summer -- remains uncertain. With that in mind, Liverpool will be assessing the market for potential opportunities and Upamecano's pedigree will likely place him on the club's radar. He is a France international with his best years still ahead of him, however he will just be one of the many defenders Liverpool are monitoring ahead of next summer.

OTHER RUMORS

- A blast from the past, but Manchester United are once again being linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 28, despite the fact he is close to signing a new contract (Football Insider)

- United are looking to complete a move for Derby County goalkeeper Charlie Hardy. (Sun)

- And United have agreed a deal with Fortaleza midfielder Cristian Orozco, 17, to move once he turns 18 in July. (Athletic)

- Arsenal are working on reaching an agreement over a new contract for winger Bukayo Saka. (Ben Jacobs)

- Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 22, is considering his future and has been linked with a move to Newcastle. (Football Insider)

- An agreement is close to being finalized between Manchester City and winger Savinho over a new contract, after he was previously linked with Tottenham in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Contract talks are expected to take place soon between Manchester City and attacking midfielder Phil Foden. (TBR)

- Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali remains on the radar of Juventus. (Calciomercato)

- Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City are among the sides watching the situation of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, though he is also being linked with Real Madrid. (TBR)

- Arsenal are looking at Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, who was the subject of an €80m offer from Chelsea over the summer. (Radio Radio)

- Juventus have added Al-Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie to their shortlist as a potential signing in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Clubs in Europe are keeping tabs on Flamengo winger Everton. (Ekrem Konur)

- Several Championship clubs have made enquiries to Vitoria regarding striker Mario Gomes. (Rudy Galetti)