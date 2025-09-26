Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their impressive start to the 2025-26 Premier League season as they host bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Thomas Frank has got 10 points from his first five league games with Spurs, double what the club got in the last 12 games under Ange Postecoglou, and he'll be keen to keep that positive momentum going. Although Spurs haven't fancied matches against Wolves in the recent past, the outfit that is visiting on Saturday come on the back of five losses in five league games, where they've only scored three times and conceded 12.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Two wins against PL opposition in the Carabao Cup (3-2 vs West Ham and this week a 2-0 win over Everton) will give them a measure of confidence but Vitor Pereira will know that his side need to get on the board in the league this season, pronto. With much to play for, here's everything you need to know about Saturday's match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 p.m. IST and 4:00 a.m. AEST Sunday).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Stuart Atwell

Team news:

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-February

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early November

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-October

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Andre, M: calf, DOUBT

Enso Gonzalez, F: knee, OUT, est. return early January

Expected Lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Lucas Bergvall | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Xavi Simons

CF: Richarlison

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-2-1)

GK: Jose Sa

CB: Yerson Mosquera | CB: Toti | CB: Emmanuel Agbadou

RWB: Matt Doherty | CM: Joao Gomes | CM: Marshall Munetsi | LWB: Hugo Bueno

AM: Jhon Arias | AM: Hwang Hee-Chan

CF: Jorgen Strand Larsen

Stats:

Spurs don't really like playing Wolves these days -- they have lost four of their last five league meetings with Wolves (D1) since a 1-0 victory early in the 2022-23 season.

This season, though, hasn't been the best start for the visitors. Wolves have lost all five of their PL games this season. Only three sides have lost each of their first six in the PL era -- Portsmouth 2009-10, Crystal Palace 2017-18, Norwich 2021-22.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 15 PL games against bottom-of-the-table sides (W12 D3).

Latest news and analysis:

- Frank: Would love Kane return but don't expect it

"I didn't know there was a clause," Frank admitted. "He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern. Top player.

- Tottenham cruise past Doncaster in Carabao Cup

Tottenham barely broke into a sweat as they eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Doncaster.

- Leeds come from behind to heap more misery on winless Wolves

Leeds came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 and extend the hosts' losing start to the Premier League season to five matches.

- Wolves hand Pereira new contract amid point-less start

Pereira replaced the sacked Gary O'Neil in December and his previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.