William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources have told ESPN the France centre-back's new deal runs until 2030 and the announcement ends months of speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid.

"I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy," Saliba said in a statement.

"I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be.

"I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I'll give even more to this club and to the fans.

"The boss is one of the best coaches in the world. He has helped me a lot, him and his staff, so I'm so happy to have them as a coach. I'm 24 now, and I think I haven't reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies."

The 24-year-old had entered the final two years of his previous contract and manager Mikel Arteta strongly hinted last week that the club had addressed Madrid's interest in direct discussions with the player.

Saliba's decision to stay is a major boost to Arsenal as they seek to win their first Premier League title since 2004. He has formed one of English football's strongest centre-back partnerships alongside Gabriel Magalhães, who also signed a new contract to 2029 in June.

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 for £27 million ($36.6m) from Saint-Etienne but there were doubts whether he would make the grade at Emirates Stadium. He spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Saint-Etienne before another loan spell at Nice in 2021.

Saliba was again shipped out for the following season to Marseille, where he was named Ligue 1 young player of the year.

He has since made 140 appearances for Arsenal.

"We're so happy that William has committed his future to us to be part of what we're building here," Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta said.

"In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world. He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights.

"His consistency, maturity, and ability to influence matches will continue to be a big asset for us and we're looking forward to many more great performances from him at the heart of our defence."