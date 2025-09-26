Open Extended Reactions

JOHOR, Malaysia -- From the time he first arrived in Singapore in 2019, initially with Albirex Niigata (S) before spending the last five seasons with BG Tampines Rovers, Kyoga Nakamura has looked like he was finally where he belonged.

To the point that, even before it was mooted that the former Japan youth international -- who featured at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2013 -- could be a naturalisation prospect for the Singapore national team, he had already went ahead on his own to apply for permanent residency.

Full citizenship eventually followed and, after making his international debut for the Lions last November, Nakamura has since established himself as a key player for his adopted nation.

Firmly entrenched among Singapore Premier League's top echelon, the classy deep-lying playmaker would hardly have raised any eyebrows had he decided to continue starring for Tampines.

But, as he approaches his 30s, Nakamura -- who has never shied away from sharing big ambitions despite his humble and jovial nature -- decided earlier this year to step out of his comfort zone and move to the more challenging environment that is the Thai League 1 with Bangkok United.

It started well enough as he started their season-opening 3-2 win over Rayong FC but, after being replaced shortly after the hour mark, Nakamura was then limited to a three-minute substitute appearance in their next outing.

He has since been left on the bench in Bangkok United's three subsequent league games and, although he finally returned to the starting XI on Thursday, it was far from joyous outing as they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim in their ASEAN Club Championship debut.

"This is not the result we wanted," Nakamura told ESPN after the match. "It was a tough match for us.

"But always, the first game in a new competition is going to be tough. We are really disappointed but we need to focus on the next game, because it is this Sunday.

"We need to change our mindset and go [for the] next game."