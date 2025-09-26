JOHOR, Malaysia -- From the time he first arrived in Singapore in 2019, initially with Albirex Niigata (S) before spending the last five seasons with BG Tampines Rovers, Kyoga Nakamura has looked like he was finally where he belonged.
To the point that, even before it was mooted that the former Japan youth international -- who featured at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2013 -- could be a naturalisation prospect for the Singapore national team, he had already went ahead on his own to apply for permanent residency.
Full citizenship eventually followed and, after making his international debut for the Lions last November, Nakamura has since established himself as a key player for his adopted nation.
Firmly entrenched among Singapore Premier League's top echelon, the classy deep-lying playmaker would hardly have raised any eyebrows had he decided to continue starring for Tampines.
But, as he approaches his 30s, Nakamura -- who has never shied away from sharing big ambitions despite his humble and jovial nature -- decided earlier this year to step out of his comfort zone and move to the more challenging environment that is the Thai League 1 with Bangkok United.
It started well enough as he started their season-opening 3-2 win over Rayong FC but, after being replaced shortly after the hour mark, Nakamura was then limited to a three-minute substitute appearance in their next outing.
He has since been left on the bench in Bangkok United's three subsequent league games and, although he finally returned to the starting XI on Thursday, it was far from joyous outing as they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim in their ASEAN Club Championship debut.
"This is not the result we wanted," Nakamura told ESPN after the match. "It was a tough match for us.
"But always, the first game in a new competition is going to be tough. We are really disappointed but we need to focus on the next game, because it is this Sunday.
"We need to change our mindset and go [for the] next game."
But any suspicion that Nakamura is having second thoughts about leaving behind more familiar surroundings should be immediately dispelled.
He is, after all, used to a more arduous journey.
Even with his status as an up-and-coming prospect who featured at the U17 World Cup, Nakamura had to toil away in the third-tier of Japanese football before eventually being embraced in Singapore.
It is with the same steely determination in his voice that he welcomed the challenge of making it abroad, and forcing his way into a undeniably talent-laden Bangkok United midfield that includes establised Thailand internationals such as Thitiphan Puangchan, Weerathep Pomphan and Pokklaw Anan.
"It's been a really good experience and, sometimes, a tough situation," Nakamura replied matter-of-factly, when asked how his start to life at Bangkok United has been.
"Sometimes, I cannot get minutes and I don't have a chance to play in some games -- but it's what I want.
"A new challenge, a tough challenge -- it's a good journey for me."
Having already had a taste of the fierce rivalries within Southeast Asian football after featuring at last year's ASEAN Championship, Nakamura enjoyed his first taste of similar battles at club level -- even if it ended in defeat to JDT, who represent Singapore's archrivals Malaysia.
"This competition is really a very competition for everyone, because we have a chance to play against top, top teams like JDT, [Thép Xanh] Nam Định, [and] a lot of other teams," he said.
"We have a chance. It's a really good experience and we want to [be] champions in this competition."
A busy season lies ahead for Nakamura.
In addition to hoping to establish himself in a Bangkok United outfit who should be challenging for silverware, even if Thai football has been dominated by Buriram United in recent times, there is also a realistic prospect of helping Singapore qualify for the AFC Asian Cup on merit for the first time ever -- with the Lions' only previous appearance in 1984 coming by virtue of being the hosts.
Perhaps wisely, Nakamura does not want to look too far ahead and is only focused on the immediate challenge that lies ahead, adding: "Always, I focus on this day.
"I cannot change anything suddenly. So, day by day, I try my best in whatever way I can."