Savinho scored his first goal of the season in the Carabao Cup this week. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are close to agreeing a new contract with Savinho, sources have told ESPN.

Talks between the Brazilian winger and the club are at an advanced stage.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal is not yet done, but there is an expectation on both sides that an agreement will be reached.

The new contract will hand Savinho an improvement on the terms agreed when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2024.

The deal, according to sources, is set to reflect his positive first season in England and his status as one of the club's key young players.

Savinho is already under contract until 2029 and the new agreement is set to keep him at the club until 2031.

The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Sources told ESPN that Savinho was willing to discuss a potential move before Spurs eventually backed away because of City's valuation.

Pep Guardiola made it clear during the transfer window that he wanted to keep the former Girona forward as part of his squad and said he was keen for Savinho to stay "for many, many years."

There was speculation that City were ready to turn their attention to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo had he left.

Savinho made his first start of the season against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, scoring in City's 2-0 win.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, including 29 in the Premier League, scoring three times.